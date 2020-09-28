What are the odds of Eagles avoiding 1999 type of start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

From a betting perspective, the numbers pointed to the Bengals covering against the Eagles.

The Eagles are now 0-12 against the spread (ATS) all-time versus Cincinnati.

If history means anything, then there is a glimmer of hope as the Eagles get set to travel out west to take on the 49ers under the Sunday night lights. Per Rotoworld, the Eagles are 7-2 ATS and 6-3 straight up at San Francisco in the last nine meetings. However, the last time the Eagles traveled to the Bay Area occurred back in 2014.

On PointsBet, the Eagles opened up as six-point underdogs and that now has increased to 6.5. The Eagles are 0-3 against the spread and 0-2-1 straight up this season in what was supposed to be somewhat the easy portion of their schedule. Now the Eagles have the 49ers, Steelers and Ravens and their combined 7-1 record staring at them over the next few weeks.

The last time the Eagles started winless in their first four games was 1999. Ironically, now head coach and then-quarterback Doug Pederson was starting under center as the Eagles groomed rookie Donovan McNabb. Fast-forward to 2020 and the Eagles can only hope their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz can get back on track as he owns a league-worst 63.9 passer rating.