What are the odds the Dodgers lock up the World Series in Game 6?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet that on +200 odds, you would win $200

The Dodgers can finally get their first World Series title since 1988 if they come away with a victory on Tuesday night against the Rays.



Los Angeles has been to the World Series in three of the last four seasons, but have not come away with the trophy. Their odds to do so, even if it goes to Game 7, is -625 according to oddsmakers.



That makes them the very heavy favorite. As the SportsNite crew discusses that, we want to hear from you too. Be sure to vote below!







