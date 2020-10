Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet that on +200 odds, you would win $200

On SportsNite, the guys discuss whether the Chiefs will score 34-plus points on the Jets in Week 8 as well as what kind of impact former Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will have in the game.

With the over for the Chiefs at 33.5, they have -121 odds to hit it. Will they? Vote below!