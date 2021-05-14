Odds for Chargers’ Brandon Staley to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2021

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has not even made his debut yet, but he is already being highly regarded.

The betting odds for 2021 NFL Coach of the Year recently came out and Staley is tied for the second-best odds to win the prestigious award, with Browns’ Kevin Stefanski being the favorite.

Staley is tied with Rams’ Sean McVay, 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Dolphins’ Brian Flores at +1600, per BetMGM.

That means if you bet $100 now and Staley earns the honors at end of the season, you take home $1600.

Even though he has never been a head coach, there’s reasons to believe Staley will have success.

With the roster that Los Angeles boasts after all the additions this offseason, paired with his ability to get the best out of his players, Staley is capable of taking this team to the top.

Only time will tell how he does in the new role.

