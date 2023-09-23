Odds breakdown for Maryland-Michigan State
In this Bet MGM breakdown, Jay Croucher explains why he is taking the over in the Maryland-Michigan State matchup and why he is betting on Taulia Tagovailoa to have a big game in East Lansing.
In this Bet MGM breakdown, Jay Croucher explains why he is taking the over in the Maryland-Michigan State matchup and why he is betting on Taulia Tagovailoa to have a big game in East Lansing.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The "First Take" host was immediately mocked by several ESPN colleagues.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?