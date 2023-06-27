What are the odds on the Bills to win the AFC East, make the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their offseason, right smack dab between minicamp and training camp.

Prior to the start of training camp on July 26, here’s where the Bills’ various futures odds sit, including their chances of winning the AFC East and advancing to the Super Bowl according to Tipico Sportsbook:

Total wins

Over 10.5 wins: -140

Under 10.5 wins: +115

To make the playoffs

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Yes: -250

No: +195

AFC East winner

Odds: +127

No. 1 seed in entire NFL

Head coach Sean McDermott (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Odds: +800

AFC Conference winner

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Odds: +480

Super 58 winner

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Odds: +850

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire