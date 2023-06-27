What are the odds on the Bills to win the AFC East, make the Super Bowl?
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their offseason, right smack dab between minicamp and training camp.
Prior to the start of training camp on July 26, here’s where the Bills’ various futures odds sit, including their chances of winning the AFC East and advancing to the Super Bowl according to Tipico Sportsbook:
Total wins
Over 10.5 wins: -140
Under 10.5 wins: +115
To make the playoffs
Yes: -250
No: +195
AFC East winner
Odds: +127
No. 1 seed in entire NFL
Odds: +800
AFC Conference winner
Odds: +480
Super 58 winner
Odds: +850