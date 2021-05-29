Odds, betting preview for Boston Bruins, New York Islanders NHL Playoff series

Giles: Best bets for Bruins-Islanders Game 1 and series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After dismissing the Washington Capitals in five games, the Bruins are once again favored as they head into their second East Division playoff series -- this time opening at home against the New York Islanders.

Not only is Boston expected to get past the Islanders, they're also gaining momentum as a Stanley Cup favorite.

Stanley Cup champions

Two opening round series have yet to be determined, which certainly has an effect on the current odds.

But the Bruins made the biggest jump from the start of the playoffs, going from 11 to 1 to win the Stanley Cup down to 5.5 to 1.

I think that's for a couple different reasons:

1) Washington was viewed as the toughest first round opponent for Boston, who was a small favorite against the Caps

2) The Bruins looked better than most people expected versus Washington.

Colorado remains the favorite, but Boston closed the gap on the defending champion Lightning who are also 5.5 to 1 after opening the postseason at 7 to 1. Carolina and Vegas are also +550.

Current (start of playoffs)

COLORADO +275 (+420)

BOSTON +550 (+1100)

TAMPA +550 (+700)

VEGAS +550 (+500)

CAROLINA +550 (+900)

TORONTO +650 (+650)

Series odds vs. Islanders

The Bruins are now -240 to get past the Islanders, who are +195. Just for reference, at this point that makes the Bruins the heaviest favorites to move on to the next round.

PointsBet also has a series handicap of Bruins -1.5 (-110) and Islanders +1.5 (-110). So if the Bruins win the series in 6 games or less, they'd cover the 1.5. But honestly, if you like that bet you're better off spreading money on the exact series outcomes. If you put $10 on 'Bruins in 4' and $20 on 'Bruins in 5 and Bruins in 6', you're wagering $50 to win $65 or $70. Those odds - at worst - are +130.

BOS 4-0 +650

BOS 4-1 +350

BOS 4-2 +350

BOS 4-3 +450

NYI 4-0 +1600

NYI 4-1 +1000

NYI 4-2 +700

NYI 4-3 +650

Game 1 line

NYI +160

BOS -190

Total: OVER 5 (-120), UNDER 5 (+100)

The Bruins were actually 3-5 against the Islanders in the regular season, but they lost the first five matchup and won the final three when they started playing their best hockey of the season. All three of those wins were also at TD Garden.

As for the total, the OVER/UNDER was 3-3-2. In three of those matchups, the two teams combined for more than five goals (all Islanders wins). But again, the final three matchups were tight and this series is also expected to be tight. Consider Boston's series with Washington: the two teams averaged a combined 5.2 goals per game in their playoff series after averaging 6.4 in the regular season.

Game 1 Player Props

Here's a few player props that NBC Sports EDGE really likes for Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders.

P. Bergeron 1+ goals (+195)

B. Marchand 1+ goals (+170)

A. Beauvillier 1+ goals (+235)

D. Pastrnak Over 0.5 A (+115)

J. Pageau Over 0.5 A (+280)

B. Nelson Over 0.5 Pts (+110)

J. Bailey Over 0.5 Pts (+115)