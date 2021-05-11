An odd Joe Burrow vs. Justin Fields opinion just popped up

There’s an outside chance Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have to square off against first-round quarterback Justin Fields this year when his team collides with the Chicago Bears.

And one analyst says Fields, not Burrow, will get the best of that matchup.

NFL Network’s Charles Davis appeared on “Path to the Draft” and said Burrow will lose the encounter (h/t 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford):

“Well, I’m going with Justin Fields. I’m going with the freshman over the sophomore. Remember, Burrow is coming off of a knee injury, working his way back, but my esteemed colleague Curtis Conway made a great point about, you don’t play quarterback versus quarterback, you play against each other’s defense.”

It seems like a bit of an odd take to have because as of now, there’s still an outside chance Fields doesn’t even earn the starting job right away over Andy Dalton.

We also don’t know where this falls on the schedule yet, so the Burrow injury dynamic could easily be a non-factor while he slings it to one of the NFL’s best group of wide receivers.

There’s always a chance Fields could outduel Burrow, of course. But it sort of feels like that bad argument people make when they say the best college team could beat the worst NFL team — we haven’t even seen Fields take a training camp snap, let alone preseason. Burrow already established himself as living up to the hype of his draft slot despite miserable surroundings.

Maybe Fields makes this look bad in hindsight, but right now there’s no reason to bet against Burrow in this hypothetical.

