Odd Draymond Green play product of Warriors' disconnection, Steve Kerr says

The Warriors spent five straight games playing connected basketball at Chase Center. But since heading back on the road over the weekend, they've played two frustrating games, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

One sequence at the end of the first half of the loss to the Thunder summed up the Warriors' play, with Draymond Green appearing to give up on an offensive possession after not receiving a pass from Jordan Poole when he was calling for the ball.

After the Warriors' 137-128 loss at Paycom Center, coach Steve Kerr was asked about what happened on that play.

"I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half, several times and so we talked about that at halftime," Kerr told reporters in Oklahoma City. "Tried to get back out there and compete in the second half. But there definitely was a disconnect in the first half and that cost us."

Green, clearly frustrated, threw up his hands, turned his back on the play and walked to the sideline as Klay Thompson tried to pass him the ball. It led to a turnover and a fast break opportunity for the Thunder.

Luckily for Green, who didn't run back on defense, the Thunder were unable to score despite several shot attempts.

But it wasn't a good look for a player who many consider to be the Warriors' engine, their heartbeat, their emotional leader.

Green didn't speak to the media after the game. Only Kerr, Thompson and Steph Curry addressed reporters, so it's unclear what was going through the mind of the four-time champion.

Green finished with 11 points and 11 assists but had just one rebound in the loss that drops the Warriors to a stunning 7-25 on the road.

Green and the Warriors now have an off day Wednesday to try to reconnect before they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in what surely will be a hostile environment.

