Oday Aboushi was impressed by the way Sean McVay handled adversity in 2022

Oday Aboushi joined the Los Angeles Rams early last season, helping provide some depth along the offensive line. They needed it because all but one starter missed time due to injury, thrusting Aboushi into a starting role by Week 8.

It obviously wasn’t the season he or the Rams envisioned, going 5-12 and finishing third in the NFC West, but Aboushi enjoyed his time with Sean McVay – despite the challenges everyone in Los Angeles faced.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football” Thursday, Aboushi spoke about playing for McVay and discussed the way the Rams coach handled a great amount of adversity.

“It’s always fun. He has a ton of energy, always on it, always ready to go. Super positive,” Aboushi said. “It was a lot of adversity for him, so to see how he kind of handled that and hunkered down and keep swinging at it. That’s something you gotta do in this business when the weeks don’t go the way you want. You just put your heart in it and go right back to work. I thought that was a great approach by him and I think the guys really tried to gravitate towards that. That’s kind of what kept the optimism going throughout the season. Obviously, we didn’t finish with the record we wanted but the games we did win felt really good and the opportunity to go out and compete every Sunday was huge for us.”

Last season was McVay’s first with a losing record, never finishing worse than 9-7 as the Rams’ head coach. Injuries played a huge role in the team’s struggles, particularly along the offensive line.

Aboushi helped step in as a starter for four games, but the Rams needed more than just depth up front. They needed talent across the board, both on offense and defense.

