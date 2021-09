SNY

in this Mets vs Phillies post game interview, New York's starter Carlos Carrasco turned in a solid outing against the Phillies on Saturday night. Jean Segura, who continues to hurt the Mets, smacked a pair of solo shots off Carrasco, the only runs he would allow. Carrasco: "I feel good. If you take away those two bad pitches, the two homers, It was good'. He was removed after just 82 pitches, because he had jammed his finger batting in the 5th inning and began to have trouble gripping the ball. He says the team still believes in themselves and all they can do is 'come out and play hard'.