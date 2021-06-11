Odafe Oweh signs his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens

In the same week former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons signed his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys, his former defensive teammate has signed his. Odafe Oweh put pen to paper on his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

Oweh’s contract is valued at a reported $11.3 million over the next four years. Confirmation of the contract signing was shared by the Ravens with a photo on Twitter with Oweh and his new head coach, John Harbaugh.

Harbs is very happy @JaysonOweh is officially a Raven 🖊💜 pic.twitter.com/iC4KWNAiTp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 11, 2021

Ravens announce No. 31 overall pick Jayson Oweh has signed his rookie deal, worth a projected $11.3 million over four years. https://t.co/OGTsxNFLVJ — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) June 11, 2021

Oweh received a signing bonus of $5,609,012 with his contract and he will earn a base salary of $66,000 in 2021. The annual payout on the contract will increase each successive season, with a total of $2.2 million due in 2024.

The Ravens drafted Oweh in the first round with the 31st pick after trading up to get a second pick in the first round.

With Oweh signing his contract, every member of the 2021 NFL draft class from Penn State has signed their rookie contracts.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Penn State football 2021 NFL draft player signing tracker

Related