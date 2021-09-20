Odafe Oweh saves the game for Ravens vs. Chiefs

When the Baltimore Ravens spent a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Penn state edge defender Odafe Oweh, some wondered whether or not it was worth it, considering Oweh didn’t have a single sack for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

After his performance in Sunday night’s instant-classic, 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, nobody should doubt the rookie’s play-making abilities ever again.

As Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field for a potential game-winning field goal in the final minutes, a routine handoff to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire turned into a nightmare for Kansas City, courtesy of Oweh.

The rookie punched the ball out, and recovered it himself:

A gutsy fourth-down conversion by Lamar Jackson sealed the win on the ensuing possession, but it’s Oweh’s play that made it all possible.