Octopus Gets Comfortable on Snorkeler's Camera

Marine Biologist Sheree Marris crossed paths with a friendly pale octopus while snorkeling off Australia’s Mornington Peninsula on Monday, November 6.

Marris told Storyful that the encounter was “a real treat” – because she is currently writing a book about them, and because the cephalopods are most commonly seen at night.

“It jetted up into the water column, and I swam with it for a little while. Then it took an interest in my camera and started climbing all over it. I had to try and peel it off, which took a little bit of gentle coaxing.” she said.

Marris added that the sea creature seemed to be having a “good old time tasting the camera, as it tastes with its suckers.” Credit: Sheree Marris via Storyful