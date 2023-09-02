Octopus Clings to Submerged Buddha Statue Beneath Victoria Pier

An octopus was seen clinging on to a submerged statue of Buddha off the coast of Victoria, Australia, recent footage shows.

Jules Casey, who frequently posts underwater footage to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, shared footage of the octopus holding onto the statue, which she said she encountered while diving at an artificial reef just beyond Rye Pier.

“The Buddha statue had been recently added to the reef and it’s not uncommon to find an octopus snuggling with the Buddha,” Casey told Storyful.

“This is a pale octopus looking for a comfortable spot to settle,” she said. “He eventually opted for under the Buddha’s chin.” Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful