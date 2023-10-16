October tradition: Western Carolina State Fair begins annual run

Oct. 16—The Western Carolina State Fair has started its annual run of rides, games, food and fun.

This year's festivities started Oct. 13 and are to run through Oct. 22, with a demolition derby, rodeo action and Pittsburgh-based magician T.J. Hill. Also on board are Pretty Bird Paradise (parakeets galore) and K9s in Flight (dogs putting their agility and Frisbee-related skills into high gear).

The fair will have a variety of competitive exhibits, including arts and crafts, photography, horticulture and more. There will also be Hay Bale decorating and Scarecrow decorating.

Doug Wolf, with the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation, said the 2023 event's 40 rides include five that are either new or "have been re-done and haven't been there in years."

Tommy Molony, the foundation's vice president of fair operations, said the options range from "kiddy rides to what we call 'spectaculars.'"

Proceeds from the fair will benefit local charities through the WCSF Foundation.

This year's unusual features include an offering for "foodies," Wolf said. The plan for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays is to have the grounds open for food only — no games or rides — between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., to allow access for people who might be interested in the culinary options.

Weekend visitors expressed a variety of favorites.

"The swings" are the thing for Wagener resident Abigail Hutto, 10.

"Fair food is always good, too," said Abigail's uncle, Wagener resident Nick Ellison. "The sausage and onions and bell pepper."

Briante Simmons, helping lead a 10-member group composed of two families, said her younger companions favored "the caterpillar ride" — a kid-sized roller coaster.

The event has its roots on the acreage now occupied by Aiken Motorcycle Sales and Service, when the gathering was known as the Aiken Jaycee County Fair, which was established in 1968. Local Jaycees, looking for a project to help support local charities, decided to take steps that year toward holding a county fair. Such figures as Irvin Deggeller, Alan Gregory, James Gregory, Vernon Spane and William Sibley pooled their efforts, leading to the creation of the Western Carolina State Fair, which moved to its current site in the fall of 1973.

A demolition derby is set for Oct. 18, and the rodeo action — bronc and bull riding — is set for Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. This year's price for fair admission, which does not include rides, games or food, is $10.

Gates on May Royal Drive open at noon on weekends and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Staff writer Taylor Beltz contributed to this article.