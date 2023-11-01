October success has positioned Kansas State football for a meaningful November.

MANHATTAN — Three straight October victories sets Kansas State's football team up for an interesting November to wind down the regular season.

With a five-team logjam at the top of the Big 12 standings with four weeks to go, every game the rest of the way has conference championship implications, and quarterback Will Howard wouldn't have it any other way.

"Playing meaningful games in November is where we want to be and where we plan to be," Howard said. "But at the same time, we're not looking forward.

"It's a one-week season every week, and this week is Texas."

Indeed, the Wildcats face what on paper is their most challenging test to date when they head to Austin on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against No. 6-ranked Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. K-State comes in at 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, while the Longhorns are 7-1 and 4-1.

"I think our guys definitely understand the importance," K-State center Hayden Gillum said. "I thought the way we responded after Oklahoma State was great, and we could have looked ahead at some of these games, but we were really just dialed in to executing and playing the team ahead of us."

The Wildcats have rallied since falling 29-21 at Oklahoma State to open conference play, beating Texas Tech on the road and then blowing out TCU (41-3) and Houston (41-0) the past two weeks at home.

In addition to K-State's matchup with Texas, two other league leaders square off Saturday when Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) plays host to Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) in Stillwater. Iowa State (5-3, 4-1) also has a test at home against a Kansas team (6-2, 3-2) that knocked off Oklahoma last week.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman encourages his team during last Saturday's game against Houston at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are part of a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12 standings.

K-State coach Chris Klieman said he isn't surprised that the league race is going down to the wire.

"We never know. We can predict how it's going to start, or the preseason things of who should be where," he said. "(But) you've got to play these games and you've got to see who has developed, and you've got to see the teams that maybe are either playing some freshmen or playing some newer players, and how they fit into each team's system.

"And so it's fun to see that for the most part the games that we have in November are really meaningful games against really good teams, because that's what we always strive for here, is to play games in November that matter."

This weekend's games could go a long way toward determining which two teams will end up playing for the Big 12 championship on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

"We've been fortunate we've been able to do that the last couple of years and this year as well, that these games are going to have an impact, whether it's on the standings, our ability to continue on and have a chance to play in December at AT&T (Stadium for a championship) or if nothing else continue to improve our spot in bowl prep," Klieman said.

The Wildcats officially became bowl eligible last week with their victory over Houston, but they have their eye on a bigger prize.

"You know that you're playing for something, and at the end of the day, everything that we want is still in front of us," Howard said. "Obviously, that's very encouraging."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football begins a month of meaningful games at Texas