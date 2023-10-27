Oct. 27 Dolphins injury updates 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe breaks down the October 27 Miami Dolphins injury updates ahead of Week 8.
Don't expect Jalen Ramsey to suit up Sunday. Unless he's making a feint.
Tyreek Hill appeared to be his usual high-energy self when he returned to practice on Thursday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
Ramsey had knee surgery in late July and wasn't supposed to return until December.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Steve Smith apologized for reacting badly to Jerry Jeudy reacting badly to his apology.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Simons exited the season opener with a thumb injury.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL insider Dianna Russini to wrap up this week in the NFL and get ready for Week 8 of NFL action. The duo kick things off by discussing the Titans as they attempt to figure out the power dynamic in the building between Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon. Next, Jason and Dianna react to the very hottest takes from the NFL world this week and decide just how hot they are. The duo react to Colin Cowherd on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Yahoo's own Frank Schwab on the Dolphins, Skip Bayless on Brock Purdy, Stephen A. Smith on the Lions, Chris Canty on the Vikings and Dan Orlovsky on Mac Jones. Later, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi hops on to go back and forth with Fitz over how the Browns should handle the Deshaun Watson debacle, if the Bills have an average NFL roster without Josh Allen and if the Dolphins can beat a good team.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.