O'Conner to be inducted into St. Joe Valley Chapter of Indiana Football Hall of Fame

Apr. 14—A former Concord standout will be earning more accolades this June.

The Saint Joseph Valley Chapter of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame made an announcement Sunday, April 14 that eight new members will be inducted into the Hall this June. Former Concord tight end Dwayne O'Conner will be one of the new faces included.

O'Conner made his start in Dunlap for the Minutemen. A three-year letterman and team captain in 1985, the tight end made 96 career receptions and 21 touchdowns while with the Minutemen. He earned a spot on the All-NLC list in 1984 and 1985 and earning a spot on the All-State list in both years as well.

The two-time Concord Male Athlete of the Year also made an appearance at the 1986 North-South All-Star Game selection before attending Purdue University.

With the Boilermakers, O'Conner was a four-year letterman and in 1989-90 won the Red Mackey Award named after the former Purdue Athletic Director. He was also a participant in the 1990 Senior Bowl.

The ceremony will be held at St. Hedwig Memorial Hall in South Bend on Friday, June 7. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Concord High School and Jimtown High School. Tickets will be on sale until June 1 and cost $30. For more ticket information, contact Tim Dawson at trdawson91@gmail.com

2024 HOF CLASS

Bill Bilinski — St. Joseph graduate, former sportswriter, editor

Joe Boland — South Bend Central graduate, Notre Dame lineman for Knute Rockne, sports announcer, director at WSBT

Marcus Carpenter — State champion at Jimtown in 1991. Mr. Football finalist in 1995

William Henry Givens III — South Bend Washington, member of 1975 Oklahoma Sooner National Championship team

Dwayne O'Conner — Concord graduate, Purdue tight end

Ross Perri — Former coach at Penn, Mishawaka Marian, Bremen, John Glenn, South Bend Riley and Mishawaka.

Joe Schoen — Elkhart Memorial, current General Manager of the NFL's New York Giants

Billy Seymour — Back-to-back state champion at Penn in 1995-1996.