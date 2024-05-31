Ocon has received 'hurtful' abuse since collision

Esteban Ocon is in the final year of his contract at Alpine [Getty Images]

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says he has suffered "inaccurate, hurtful, and damaging" online abuse after crashing into teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon, 27, was deemed to be at fault for the collision on the opening lap as he tried to pass his French compatriot Gasly, despite being told by his team before the race to hold station.

Alpine boss Bruno Famin said there would be "consequences" as a result of the incident, but Ocon has confirmed he will race in the next Grand Prix in Canada, where he will face a five-place grid penalty for the incident.

"Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix," Ocon posted online.

"While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career.

He said in more than 140 Grands Prix, "I've had my share of incidents" and admitted to making "honest mistakes".

"We are not robots; we are athletes pushing ourselves to the limit every day to achieve our dreams of winning races. F1 is a sport where emotions run high, and passions run deep.

"I see and feel this every weekend at the track and on social media... the good and the bad. But the misinformed statements and gross distortions that I have seen online in recent days about my ability to work with a team have been inaccurate, hurtful, and damaging."

Ocon, who is tipped to leave Alpine at the end of the season when his contract expires, says Formula 1 is a "team sport first and foremost" and he has "always followed instructions".

He said he "took responsibility for the incident" and that he respected Gasly, adding: "We have always worked collaboratively and professionally inside the team, and this will continue to be the case.

"I'm looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds."