Armando Bacot makes NCAA Tournament history
UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot has made some NCAA Tournament history with another double-double.
The final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll has Auburn as the second-highest SEC team.
A national title run pushed Kansas to No.1 in the final Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll followed by runner-up North Carolina and Duke.
If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: He's all UNC.
Michigan basketball should be one of the best in the Big Ten but what do ESPN, CBS and USA TODAY's way-too-early rankings say about Michigan State?
Kansas was in trouble — big trouble. And then, the Jayhawks were controlling everything, rolling downhill, making the big shots that missed by miles.
Moving to head coach at Duke means Jon Scheyer will have to replace himself as an assistant, and he’ll also have to replace his former teammate. Nolan Smith is leaving Duke after one season as an assistant coach to become associate head coach for new Louisville coach Kenny Payne, according to multiple reports. The transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer became effective with Duke’s loss to North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday, and now the Blue Devils have two of four full-time coach slots filled.
ONAWAY — Jager Mix won't have to travel too far for the next phase of his basketball career.
Kansas students and fans rush the streets of Lawrence after the Jayhawks defeated UNC 72-62 in the NCAA men's basketball championship game on April 4, 2022.
Here are three things to know about North Carolina men's basketball guard Puff Johnson, whose hometown is Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
Mike Krzyzewski found his way to North Carolina forward Armando Bacot following the Tar Heels victory on Saturday night to check on him after his injury.
