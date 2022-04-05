Armando Bacot makes NCAA Tournament history

Devils Illustrated

Moving to head coach at Duke means Jon Scheyer will have to replace himself as an assistant, and he’ll also have to replace his former teammate. Nolan Smith is leaving Duke after one season as an assistant coach to become associate head coach for new Louisville coach Kenny Payne, according to multiple reports. The transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer became effective with Duke’s loss to North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday, and now the Blue Devils have two of four full-time coach slots filled.