Ochai Agbaji with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Bobby Hurley has been great for the Sun Devils men's basketball team, but it's not enough to keep things going.
Desmond Bane was ejected from Wednesday's Memphis Grizzlies game against the Miami Heat after committing a flagrant foul against Kevin Love
The Madness is here. Follow along live as experts break down all the action on the NCAA tournament's opening day.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
College basketball experts from all around the country gave us their picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Even in the midst of Stephen Curry putting on a shooting clinic, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers didn't get rattled.
Takeaways after Ja Morant learned how long he will be suspended by the NBA, spoke to ESPN's Jalen Rose and expressed regret for his recent behavior.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 64.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
A successful coach at a small school enters the NCAA Tournament with speculation swirling about being a candidate at a more glamorous school, forcing that coach to dodge questions about his future before the most important games of the season. “You're not hired by the Internet,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. Pitino has the Gaels in the tournament as champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the second time in his three seasons at the private Catholic school in New Rochelle, New York, just north of the city.
Put it in the hands of No. 5.
With the new league year beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent, with a large asterisk. As a player subject to the non-exclusive franchise tag, Jackson can speak to any teams that possess their original first-round picks for 2023 and 2024. He can go to them. They [more]
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their men’s March Madness Final Four predictions along with reacting to the firing of Syracuse’s Brent Axe on today’s episode.
De’Aaron Fox came through in the clutch again to help the Kings earn a big road win over the Chicago Bulls.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
After the World Cup, Claudio and Daniell Reyna dredged history to make sure that USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's contract would not be extended.
Edwin Díaz was injured while celebrating team Puerto Rico's victory Wednesday.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]