OCC men break 100 points in win over Spurgeon College

Dec. 14—Ozark Christian improved its record to 4-6 with a 102-88 victory over Spurgeon College on Thursday night at the Multipurpose Building on the campus of OCC in Joplin.

The Ambassadors held a 49-40 advantage at the half and stretched that lead with a 53-point second half. They were led in scoring by former Carthage standout Joel Pugh and Andre Johnson with 19 points each.

Pugh added seven rebounds to lead the team in that category as well. OCC had four others score in double figures with Micah Colburn (14), Dillon Bycroft (12), Danny Foster (11) and true freshman Blaine Salsman (11).

Salsman prepped at Monett High School. He earned his 11 points in just 12 minutes of action shooting 4 for 7 overall and 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Another local player for OCC is former College Heights Christian School's Curtis Davenport. Davenport registered 8 points in 11 minutes. He attempted just one shot and made it — a 3-pointer. He was 5 for 8 on free-throw attempts.

OCC shot 50% (32-64) for the entire game and 34.6% (9-26) on treys. The Ambassadors attempted a whopping 43 free throws but made just 29 of them. They picked up 26 points off of Spurgeon's 19 turnovers. They also scored 23 points on fast-break opportunities.

Spurgeon (8-2) held its own shooting the ball. It finished 33 of 62 overall for 53% and 9 of 24 from deep for 37.5% — both better than OCC. The difference was the free shots. Spurgeon only added 13 points from there in comparison to the Ambassadors' 29.

Spurgeon was led by Jack Chamberlin and Drew Middleton with 20 points. Diego Sanchez added 19. The team's leading rebounder was Tyler Smith with 12 and 9 points.

Ozark led for all but 32 seconds of the game.