These Ocala-area football players are ready for a breakout season. Here's who made our list

With roster shake-ups around Ocala, each team has holes to fill entering the 2023 season. The next three weeks will help coaches pinpoint playmakers to replace their offseason losses.

That leaves time for Marion County football fans to peer into their crystal balls to find the county’s next big thing. Luckily, the Star-Banner has sifted through the numbers to find a breakout candidate for every 11-man football team in the county.

Here's a look at those players ready to shine and make their names known when the season kicks off in three weeks.

Trinity Catholic: Jamarkus Starkes, Senior

The Celtics set the tone with a power-running game behind Beau Beard’s 1478 rushing yards last season. Starkes is primed to get the lion’s share of carries with Beard off to college.

Starkes averaged 7 yards per carry on 43 backfield touches last season. His ability to hit a hole and play linebacker gives him a chance to compete for an all-county spot at two positions.

West Port: Brittin Stevens, Junior

The story surrounding spring football was the young West Port team’s growth in the offseason. Stevens was a sophomore starter and talked about being one of the youngest starters on the 2022 team.

The Wolf Packs’ starting quarterback is a year older and a year closer to his head coach. As his understanding of the playbook deepens and he physically matures, expect Stevens to become a top pocket passer in Ocala.

North Marion: Brenden Barber, Junior

North Marion had one of the county’s most talented wide receiving corps in 2022. With Caleb Rollerson transferring to Hawthorne, Elijah Walton heading to Georgia Southern, and all-state selection Christopher Foster graduating, they’ll need someone to step up.

That’s where Barber, a 6’3 wide receiver and free safety, comes in. Barber has a chance to have a much larger role surveying the field on defense or lining up on the outside of the offense in 2022.

Forest: Gavin Warnken, Senior

An injury during the kickoff classic kept Warnken off the field for most of the 2022 season. He’s returned as defensive captain for a team that wants to hang its hat on the offense.

Warnken is part of a four-headed monster that head coach Eoghan Cullen dubbed the four horsemen of the apocalypse. After missing a year of play, the middle linebacker won’t take his snaps for granted.

Dunnellon: Jeffrey Vickers, Junior

The Tigers have a lot of talent on their roster, leading to log jams at running back. Of the 14 players that carried the ball out of the backfield, 11 are back on the 2023 roster.

That doesn’t mean someone from this bunch can’t convince head coach Tommy Sutton to give them more touches. After tearing up the field during their red and black spring game, if anyone has Sutton’s attention, it should be Vickers.

Vanguard: Anthony Reason, Senior

Four Knights rushed for 100 or more yards last season, and one of them was starting quarterback Fred Gaskin III. Rocky Mountain College football player Ja’Varien Salter was second on the team, with 443 yards.

Salter’s departure leaves an 82-carry hole open for Reason, Markel Davis, and Jamil Watkins to cover. Reason may have fewer touches at running back than his counterparts, but he’s worked on his speed all offseason to prepare for the role.

Belleview: Matthew Jordan, Senior

The Rattler’s front line is important to their rebuild. They’ll rely on the big guys up front to protect their new quarterback as new head coach Tom Elliot implements his playbook.

At 6’4, 320 pounds, Jordan is just the person you’d want blocking for you. His experience on the defensive line gives him another chance to impact Friday nights.

Lake Weir: Amiel Raymond, Senior

Raymond took a break from the gridiron but is back for his senior year. He more than passes the eye test as a 6’2 200-pound defensive end and running back.

Players have bought into head coach Jason Roberts’s coaching style, and it’s proven by his ability to add names to the roster in year two. Raymond is a big get for the Hurricanes, preparing for their first season in the Sunshine Athletic Conference.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: The 8 Ocala-area football players who could break out in 2023