New OC Shane Waldron was a 'must get' hire for Seahawks says Pete Carroll

As the old mantra goes, "if you can’t beat them, join them."

That’s exactly what the Seattle Seahawks did when announcing Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams were moving up the West Coast to join the Seahawks.

The team confirmed the hirings of Waldron as offensive coordinator and Dickerson as run game coordinator on Friday.

Waldron has seven years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, most recently serving as Sean McVay’s right hand man in Los Angeles from 2017-20. He began his tenure with the Rams as tight ends coach, before he was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. He added quarterbacks coach to his resume in 2019, and most recently served as the Rams pass game coordinator last season. He also worked with McVay for one year in Washington.

Prior to that, the 41-year-old coach worked under Bill Belichick in New England from 2008-09 as quality control coach, then tight ends coach.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Waldron a “must get” for a team that finished 12-4, won the NFC West title, but ultimately succumbed to the Rams in the Wild Card Round earlier this month.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us.”

Waldron will be bringing Rams assistant offensive line coach Dickerson along for the ride in Seattle. Dickerson will fill the position of running game coordinator, a position recently held by Carroll’s son, Brennan, who departed for the University of Arizona as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.

Dickerson has a bevy of experience in the NFL and has coached the Rams’ offensive line since 2012. He also spent four years with the New York Jets (2007-09, 2011) and two years with the Cleveland Browns. He also was an operations intern for the New England Patriots in 2004-05.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator,” Carroll said. “He has worked with Shane for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process.”