OC Sean Lewis discusses importance of ground game to Colorado’s identity

We haven’t seen it in action yet, but Colorado’s offense is expected to operate at a quick tempo under new coordinator Sean Lewis.

The former Kent State head coach oversaw a Golden Flash attack that averaged only 30.1 seconds between snaps last year— the fourth-fastest in college football — and we should see more of that next season in Boulder.

However, going fast doesn’t mean relying on quick passes and screen plays to exhaust opposing defenses. In an offensive coaches’ press conference at CU last Thursday, Lewis reminded us that he played his college ball at Wisconsin where he learned the importance of a strong ground game. He added that owning the line of scrimmage will be critical for his offense to reach its full potential.

“I’ve got Badger blood in me from where I played,” Lewis said. “In the years that we were at Kent State, in 2021 we were the No. 3 rushing team in the country only behind two service academies. We’re going to run the football when it comes to our offensive identity. We got to control what we can control, we got to own the line of scrimmage and we have to maximize our calculated shots. We need to establish the ground game. Without that, you become too one-dimensional.”

Fortunately for Lewis, the Buffs don’t lack speed at running back either. Dylan Edwards enters the program as one of the fastest incoming freshmen in college football and Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke also doesn’t lack a strong motor.

Offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle, who followed Lewis from Kent State to CU, added that his group needs to become comfortable covering ground and playing in open space.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire