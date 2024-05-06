OC Marathon runner disqualified as winner

LOS ANGELES - A runner from Fountain Valley was disqualified as the winner of the OC Marathon on Sunday over cheating allegations.

Event officials said in a statement that the competitor was disqualified for "receiving unauthorized assistance from someone on a bike." According to City News Service, the runner took a drink from a spectator, which is in violation of race rules and USA Track & Field rules that runners can only get water from official hydration stations.

"We take these rules seriously to ensure fairness and the integrity of our event for all competitors, race director Gary Kutschar said.

Jason Yang of San Pedro was declared the men's marathon winner, while Gabriella Smith of Lynchburg, Virginia was the women's winner.