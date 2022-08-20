OC Kenny Dillingham working to bring speed back to Oregon offense

The hurry-up offense or the two-minute offense has always been a part of football. It was Chip Kelly that brought that type of speed for the entire game and Oregon was the beneficiary of that inventive thinking.

Once Kelly left for the NFL, the coaches who came after tried to replicate that tempo in Eugene, but it wasn’t the same. It wasn’t as quick. It wasn’t as crisp.

Now in head coach Dan Lanning’s program and more specifically, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the Ducks want to turn that tempo up once again.

But it’s a work in progress and with the season two weeks away, the Ducks aren’t quite there. Yet.

“I want to improve on our tempo. We’re not playing at a very fast pace right now. It’s not really who we are,” Dillingham said. “We got to play a little bit faster. There’s something that I would like to see.”

Playing with tempo is one thing, but if you’re giving the ball to the defense too much, it doesn’t matter. Dillingham says Oregon needs to be more secure with the rock.

“I’d like to see us take care of the football more with the ball in our hands,” he said. “And I think we’re a little bit too loose with the balls. I want to see ball security and I want to see the players a little bit better tempo.”

Dillingham will get a better look at how the offense has progressed as fall camp hits the halfway mark with a scrimmage on Saturday. There’s still a ton to sort out, such as the starting quarterback.

It may not be whoever is able to run the offense the quickest, but who can integrate speed, efficiency, and take care of the ball as well. With Georgia looming, the Ducks will need to be on point in all three categories.

