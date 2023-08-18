'Obviously, Cade's our kicker': Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterates support for York

Kevin Stefanski said his stance Friday afternoon on Cade York wasn't any different than it was after the Browns kicker missed a potential go-ahead kick late Thursday night in Philadelphia. That includes, according to the Browns coach, the decision to stand by him and not bring in outside challengers for the kicking job.

"Obviously, Cade's our kicker," Stefanski said in a Zoom call on Friday. "We support him. We have a ton of confidence in him. It's really as simple as that."

The Browns ended with an 18-18 tie at the Eagles in their third preseason game on Thursday. York had two chances to give them a lead with less than two minutes remaining: a 47-yarder he missed wide right that was negated by a Philadelphia penalty, and the subsequent 41-yarder he missed wide left after the flag.

While it only officially counts as one miss, it still leaves York just 3-of-6 on field goal tries this preseason. He came into the Philadelphia game having missed both kicks in the first two exhibitions.

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York (3) attempts a potential game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

"I think I kind of just clipped the ground on the second one, toe popped up and kind of ugly ball," York said in the locker room after the game. "The first one was a good hit. It just started off right, like those couple misses from before. So, hitting the ball well again, just got to start putting them down the middle."

York has been the biggest object of consternation, non-injury department, to emerge from the Browns' preseason. The second-year kicker came into training camp looking to improve on a rookie season in which he battled some inconsistencies, especially in big moments.

However, Thursday had started out well enough for York, who made his first three field goals to help the Browns take an 18-10 fourth-quarter lead. Two of those came in the first half, which ended with them in front 8-3.

At halftime, according to reports, York's Instagram account shared a post from the Browns' account celebrating his perfect start to the game. The post was later deleted.

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York (3) misses a field goal Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

Stefanski said Friday, "That was not Cade who posted that." However, he also said he was going to speak with the kicker about the team's policy regarding being on their phones.

"We know the rules," Stefanski said. "They're not allowed to be — none of us — players, coaches we're not allowed to be on our phones once kickoff hits. So we'll address that with the guys."

The question, however, is when do the Browns address the kicking concerns, if at all? They haven't had any other kickers over the last year-plus to challenge York.

Stefanski was an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 when they cut kicker Daniel Carlson, whom they had drafted that April, after just two games. Carlson has gone on to become one of the league's top kickers with the now-Las Vegas Raiders.

"All of it's a teaching experience for me," Stefanski said. "Everything, of course. But I don't want to get into that specific situation. I understand the question, but I do think Cade has the right mentality to continue to work through it."

Jack Conklin, Ronnie Hickman top latest injury update

Stefanski was asked to give an update Friday on a number of players who are currently battling injuries. Many of those occurred against the Eagles, including one that happened during the joint practices earlier in the week.

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. intercepts a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) Thursday in Philadelphia.

Those updates:

Jack Conklin, according to Stefanski, remains in concussion protocol, where he's been since suffering a head injury in Monday's joint workout. Conklin was out on the field about two hours before kickoff Thursday throwing a football around with fellow linemen Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Undrafted rookie safety Ronnie Hickman left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Stefanski said Friday, "They were testing. … I don’t know if he’s officially in that protocol or not."

Cornerbacks Mike Ford Jr. and Lorenzo Burns each left the game with shoulder injuries. Stefanski called both "day-to-day."

Kevin Stefanski wishes ex-Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney 'luck' with Ravens

The big NFL transaction news Friday was the Baltimore Ravens signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens will be the fifth team for the former 2014 No. 1 overall pick, joining the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and, the previous two seasons, Browns.

Browns defensive end Jadaveon Clowney pressures Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland.

Clowney was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021 after a nine-sack season. He was suspended for the final game of his two-year Browns tenure last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers after making inflammatory comments about the organization, teammate Myles Garrett and his own future in Cleveland in an interview with Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Stefanski tap-danced around the subject when asked about it Friday.

"Obviously I wish any of our former players luck," Stefanski said. "But, beyond that, I'm not going to comment."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

