Obstruction call costs Red Sox in devastating loss to Indians

WATCH: Obstruction call costs Sox in loss to Indians

The Boston Red Sox found a new way to fall apart in the late innings during Sunday's series finale vs. the Cleveland Indians.

They held a two-run lead in the eighth inning that was erased by an Austin Hedges homer off Austin Davis that tied the score at 5. Things only went downhill from there.

Oscar Mercado kept the Indians rally going with a single, then landed the knockout blow on a wild sequence of events following a double by Cleveland's Yu Chang. As Mercado hustled from second to third base, he shoved Red Sox second baseman out of his way and made it all the way to the plate.

The throw home beat Mercado, but it didn't matter. Munoz was called for interference, allowing Mercado to score the go-ahead run for the Indians.

Here are a couple more looks at the 🔑 play of the game that put the @Indians ahead for good. #OurCLE | @AlPawlowski | @JLEWFifty pic.twitter.com/2i9wLcrveC — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 30, 2021

Boston went on to fall to Cleveland, 7-5.

While the Red Sox took two out of three in the series, losing in such a brutal fashion undoubtedly puts a damper on things. They'll look to get back on track when they begin a pivotal series vs. the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.