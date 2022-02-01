Observer exclusive: Kelly Oubre explains when he’ll return to the Hornets’ lineup

Before exiting Spectrum Center and heading for Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Kelly Oubre didn’t leave much doubt about his availability for Wednesday.

When the Charlotte Hornets take the TD Garden floor at 7:30 p.m., exactly two weeks to the day of their last matchup in Boston against the Celtics, the swingman will be back in the lineup for the first time in a week after sitting out due to a sprained left ankle.

“Yeah,” Oubre told The Observer on Tuesday. “I’m going to play.

“Feeling pretty good. A little bit of soreness, but nothing I can’t play through.”

Sidelined for the Hornets’ last two games, Oubre has been on the mend since his record-breaking performance in Indianapolis. That’s when he nearly burned the nets down with his 10 3-pointers and 39 points off the bench, the most for a reserve in franchise history. Turns out there’s even more of a catch to his hot-shooting night.

A bulk of it came after he took the tumble that ultimately led to his injury.

“There was a play where I contested a shot and me and Lance (Stephenson) both went to the ground,” Oubre said, “and his body came down on my ankle and I rolled it in mid-game. But it’s just one of those things where I had to fight through that, and be mentally tough and finish the game.”

Once the final buzzer sounded and Oubre finished all his obligations, the adrenaline wore off. He peeled off his left sneaker and something didn’t feel right. He attempted to get out in front of any potential soreness immediately, soaking his ankle in an ice-cold bucket for as long as possible until it was time to get prepared to head back to Charlotte.

“After the game, I sat down iced it and then it swelled up really, really big,” Oubre said. “So I had to definitely take some time out.”

Listed as questionable leading into each game since, he thought he would be able to return to the fold sooner. Still, understanding how ankle injuries can become a lengthy, more serious issue if not sufficiently and properly healed, Oubre didn’t think playing through it made a whole lot of sense. The 16.7 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assist he contributes off the bench are too valuable and the Hornets can’t risk losing him for an extended period.

He experienced some tenderness on top of the swelling. He wasn’t himself over the last week and he knew it.

“Didn’t have the proper range of motion I normally have, so I didn’t feel comfortable going and forcing it,” he said. “Because I knew that it would just linger. So I was trying to take precautionary measures.”

Soft tissue treatment was the only thing really on his mind over the last week. It featured something that makes many people cringe at the mere mention of it.

“A lot of needles,” Oubre said. “That really is the key for me to get back out there in a quick manner. The needles, it is just kind of acupuncturing everything out, the inflammation, keeping it moving, staying in the weight room and making sure I’m strong and I’m ready.”

One thing’s for sure: Don’t expect to see Oubre at half speed against the Celtics.

“Nah, I’m going to give it all I’ve got,” Oubre said. “If I’m on the court, I’m giving it 110.”

While Oubre is on track to suit up, the same can’t be said for Gordon Hayward. Hayward finally cleared health and safety protocols, but did not travel with the team to Boston and is out. He’ll remain in Charlotte for conditioning.