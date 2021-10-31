Observations from Week 9 in college football: Auburn's turnaround makes Iron Bowl relevant again

Just when it seemed maybe the Iron Bowl had lost some luster, Auburn has made sure there's going to be a lot on the line in its annual showdown with Alabama.

That's how much changed when the Tigers took down No. 9 Mississippi. The win kept Auburn on pace with the Crimson Tide with the pair the lone teams left with only one loss in the SEC West.

Part of why the highly anticipated game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving was overlooked has been the focus on Georgia in the SEC and the perception the Tigers weren't really a contender for the West crown in Bryan Harsin's first year. That seemed to be the case when they lost to Penn State and struggled against Georgia State in the season's first month.

Slowly things started to turn around, Mercurial quarterback Bo Nix led a comeback win at LSU that was the catalyst for the turnaround. The only blemish has been a loss to Georgia that was respectable.

Against the Rebels, Nix was an efficient 22 of 30 for 276 yards and a touchdown. He also added two rushing touchdowns. The defense for Auburn was also impressive, holding an Ole Miss offense that averaged almost 42 points per game to just 20.

The Tigers should be tested next week against Texas A&M, but winnable games against Mississippi State and South Carolina follow. With Nix playing well, you have to like their chances of setting up a winner-take-all matchup with Alabama on the final game of the regular season. The Crimson Tide has already struggled on the road at Florida and Texas A&M. There's no doubt Auburn can pull off the upset and get itself a surprise trip to the SEC title game.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix led Auburn over Mississippi on Saturday.

Same old story for Texas

The coaches have changed since Mack Brown left. The results have not.

Brown was fired when the Longhorns went 8-5 in 2013. They've won more than eight games once in the following eight season that have spanned the tenures of Charlie Strong, Tom Herman and now Steve Sarkisian.

Story continues

A loss Saturday to Baylor followed the similar script to many of the other 42 defeats in the post-Brown era. Texas led. Texas looked in control. And then a fourth-quarter meltdown ensued.

It's now happened in three consecutive games against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and the Bears this season. The Longhorns have been outscored 55-10 in the last 15 minutes of the three losses. Sitting at 4-4, five wins to end the season will be required to get past the elusive eight-win mark, something that seems unlikely at this point.

Sarkisian doesn't deserve all the blame for inheriting some of the issues in the program. Patience, however, is short in Austin, and he's trying to sell recruits to come in and turn things around while the on-field results don't inspire confidence. It's not a full-blown crisis, but it's a growing concern.

WINNER & LOSERS: Florida sliding in wrong direction; Harbaugh still can't get a signature win

MORE: Big Ten title runs through Michigan State and Ohio State - for now

Some life left in Miami

It's easy looking from the outside to make a judgement about a coach and his future. Manny Diaz was all but written off at Miami after the Hurricanes, who were ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll, lost four of their first six games and quarterback D'Eriq King had season-ending shoulder surgery.

It would have been easy for the team to quit on itself and its coach with hopes of an ACC title and a bowl berth unlikely. Instead, Miami rallied.

Tyler Van Dkye, a redshirt freshman, has taken over the reins of the offense and been outstanding the past two weeks – 751 yards and seven touchdowns passing – in defeats of then-No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 19 Pittsburgh. With a favorable schedule ahead, the Hurricanes are right back in the mix for the Coastal division and now may have found their quarterback of the future.

Minnesota boat is rowing again

The season didn't start well for the Golden Gophers with a loss to Ohio State in the opener and then a shocking home defeat to Bowling Green at the end of the September. They also lost their star running back Mohamed Ibrahim for the season against the Buckeyes. His backup Tyler Potts went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5.

But the never-ending positivity of coach P.J. Fleck served the team well. Saturday's defeat of Northwestern was the team's fourth in a row with one-time backup running backs Mar'Keise Irving and Ky Thomas both surpassing 100 yards.

A look at the Big Ten West standings shows Minnesota alone at the top at 4-1. The Gophers are already bowl-eligible, too, so they can set their sights on their first conference title game appearance. Iowa and Wisconsin still remain. A split of those games might be enough to get there.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 9 observations: Auburn makes Iron Bowl relevant