Observations from very, very bad 49ers loss to Titans

The 49ers were in control Thursday night for most of the first half. Then the turnovers started, and the missed throws from Jimmy Garoppolo allowed the Titans to hang around. A 10-0 halftime lead evaporated into a 20-17 defeat at Nissan Stadium.

Our observations from each quarter:

First quarter

– After fumbling the opening kick vs. the Falcons JaMycal Hasty took a quick knee on the opening kick in Tennessee.

– Two touches for Deebo Samuel on the first series — one catch and one run — both went for first downs.

– Lots of play action and pocket moving for Jimmy Garoppolo early. Giving him easy throws and letting him avoid a good Titans defensive line.

– Methodical opening drive ends in a touchdown for San Francisco. They needed nine plays to go 75 yards. Jeff Wilson Jr. punched it in from a yard out. Garoppolo was 5-5 for 59 yards. It’s 7-0, 49ers.

– A 37-yard kickoff return for the Titans after the touchdown and the 49ers’ special teams woes continue.

– First sack of the game comes from 49ers DE Samson Ebukam. The Titans are giving Nick Bosa a ton of attention. Arden Key got free on Bosa’s side and forced QB Ryan Tannehill to step into Ebukam.

– Third-and-15 the Titans go with a draw play and Arik Armstead met the running back in the backfield. Nice play for the defensive tackle to force a punt.

– Kyle Shanahan is doing a really nice job of negating this Tennessee pass rush. Lots of quick throws and screens, and Garoppolo is doing well to take what the defense is giving him.

– Garoppolo’s first incompletion is an interception in the end zone. Inexcusable throw to a completely blanketed George Kittle. Getting the ball to playmakers is one thing, forcing it into coverage is another. That was bad and took points off the board for San Francisco.

– Holy cow, Fred Warner just sniffed out a sweep to WR AJ Brown. Arden Key originally strung the play out and Warner flew in to drop Brown for a loss. That was an unbelievable play by the LB.

End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Titans 0

Second quarter

– Juszczyk got open down the sideline for a touchdown, but Garoppolo missed the throw. Brutal miss for the QB.

– Third-and-4 from the Titans’ 34 and the 49ers run it with Hasty for three yards. That’s a good play call knowing it was two-down territory, and the 49ers converted the fourth down on a throw from Garoppolo to Samuel. Nice work from San Francisco’s offense on consecutive plays.

– Lots of throws to Wilson. He’s up to three targets which is a season-high for him.

– Deebo Samuel is unreal. He was stacked up for a loss on third-and-26 and fought through tacklers to pick up 6 yards and set up a 48-yard field goal for Robbie Gould. He drilled it to make it 10-0, 49ers. It should probably be 21-0 if not for a couple bad throws by the QB.

– Another throw by Garoppolo that should’ve been intercepted. He fired one directly at LB Rashaan Evans, but Evans dropped it. That’s three bad tosses from the 49ers’ QB tonight.

– Garoppolo is sacked on a third-and-long and fumbled, but Kittle alertly dove on it. That was heads-up from the tight end or else it would’ve been the second turnover of the night.

– Mitch Wishnowsky is struggling. He badly shanked a punt and it went just 30 yards to give the Titans excellent field position with just over three minutes left in the first half. This should be a San Francisco blowout. Instead the Titans are hanging around. That never works out well.

– An Ambry Thomas pass breakup! He had one-on-one with Julio Jones and Thomas made a play to knock a deep throw away. He struggled with that against the Falcons.

– K’Waun Williams and Jimmie Ward are all over the place in this one. Tannehill has 10 completions on 13 attempts for 40 yards thanks in part to the sure tackling of Williams, Ward and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

– A deep shot to Jauan Jennings in the two-minute drill. That’s interesting.

– It looked like Kyle Shanahan had no interest in scoring before the half. A couple runs and an easy throw and the 49ers went into the half with two timeouts.

End of second quarter: 49ers 10, Titans 0

Third quarter

– Third-and-15 for the Titans and they convert. The 49ers’ pass rush has been kind of disappointing.

– Another third-and-long conversion. This is a bad look for the 49ers’ defense to start the second half. AJ Brown is cooking.

– The 49ers stiffened up in the red zone. The Titans stopped pushing the ball down the field and San Francisco’s defense started flying downhill. They’ve done that well all game.

– Another Garoppolo interception. That was just like the one he threw to Quandre Diggs in Seattle. He airmailed Samuel and it was an easy. pick. Two turnovers for the Titans. None for the 49ers.

– Thomas gets another PBU. This time against Brown in the end zone. Good week over week improvement for the rookie third-round pick.

– Titans TD from D’Onta Foreman one play later ties the game. This one is now 10-10 thanks in large part to the poor play of Garoppolo.

– Unreal. Fourth-and-1 and Trent Williams moves early for a false start. The 49ers can’t get out of their own way. San Francisco went for it on fourth-and-6 and Garoppolo missed a wide open Aiyuk. Not sure if there was a miscommunication on the route or just a missed throw.

– Big sack by Jordan Willis on a second-and-18 that was brought up because of a holding penalty against Nick Bosa who nearly had a sack. If the 49ers’ pass rush gets rolling it could swing this one.

– Inexcusable. Niners defense jumps offsides right at the end of the third quarter and Tannehill found Brown working on Ambry Thomas for a 42-yard pickup on the free play. Just another disaster for San Francisco.

End of third quarter: Titans 10, 49ers 10

Fourth quarter

– Whew. Impressive play by Kentavius Street driving the guard back into Tannehill for a sack. He is a strong, strong human.

– Third-and-10 conversion for the Titans. This is embarrassing for the 49ers’ defense.

– Touchdown AJ Brown. The 49ers can’t stop him. This game appears over with the Titans up 17-10.

– There’s the daily Jauan Jennings drop in the middle of the field.

– 1st-and-20 after a hold on Alex Mack and Garoppolo takes a sack. This is pathetic.

– First down on a third-and-8 with a Titans tight end running uncovered. We’re bordering on worst loss of the year territory. The 49ers look horrendous.

– A third-down stop! The 49ers brought a ton of pressure and Azeez Al-Shaair notched a sack.

– The Titans are putting a ton of attention on Kittle and the 49ers are taking advantage by getting it to guys running wide open. Samuel took a short throw and jetted 56 yards on a slant. He’s up to 143 yards on eight catches. His 56-yard pickup put the 49ers at the 6.

– There’s an Aiyuk touchdown. Great work by Garoppolo to look the defense off and let Aiyuk come open across the middle. That’s a great design and execution to tie this one at 17.

– It looked like the 49ers were going to get the Titans in a third-and-6, but Marcell Harris was flagged for pass interference. More self-inflicted wounds.

– Now a long run from Tannehill puts the Titans in field goal range with 1:05 left. Abysmal.

Final score: Titans 20, 49ers 17

