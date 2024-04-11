Observations from USC football’s last open practice before spring game

Inside the rather humid indoor practice facility, South Carolina football’s doors were open for the final open practice session of the spring season.

The lengthy building was once again filled with high school players taking in the sights, different coaches taking mental notes and a combinationof rap, pop and country music blared through the speakers at 9:45 a.m.

USC coach Shane Beamer, dawning his usual hoodie and shorts, paced back and forth around the field taking in as much of his practice as his eyes would allow.

Media members were allowed to observe the first seven sessions of open practice on Thursday morning, for about 40 minutes. Here are some observations:

Gamecocks injury updates

Of the injured list of Gamecocks Beamer shared on Tuesday, a few returned to practice on Thursday with no issues. One of those healthy was tight end Brady Hunt, who Beamer said had a minor issue during last weekend’s scrimmage. Hunt, a Ball State transfer, was fully participant in the drills during the open sessions.

Defensive back Nick Emmanwori and edge Kyle Kennard, a Georgia Tech transfer, were both at practice but didn’t participate. Emmanwori was another player Beamer said was injured, but he was not wearing a visible cast or brace Thursday.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemmingway was participating in practice with a non-contact jersey, and running back Bradley Dunn was wearing a plaster cast on his right foot with a mobile scooter as he continues to recover from an injury that’s kept him out of spring ball.

University of South Carolina Head Basketball Coach Lamont Paris speaks with Associate Athletic Director of Communications and Public Relations,Steve Fink during spring practice inside the Je,rri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April, 11, 2024.

Lamont Paris says hello

Back from his own trip around the country, South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris visited the Gamecocks’ football practice fresh off a trip to Phoenix. Paris was one of the finalists for the Naismith coach of the year award that went to UConn’s Dan Hurley and spent last week at the men’s basketball Final Four.

Dressed in his usual black quarter-zip and pants, Paris observed practice from the sidelines with the high school recruits. Paris has been in the early days of the basketball offseason, handling recruiting, networking and, well, finally being home from traveling the last month.

Paris and Beamer shared a quick embrace during the open period in between drills.

Defensive backs and turnovers

The Gamecocks defense didn’t force any turnovers in their first scrimmage last Saturday, Beamer shared earlier this week. During the open sessions, a few of the defensive backs worked with defensive coordinator Clayton White and DBs coach Torrian Gray on turnovers along the nearside sideline.

It was a simple drill, working on keeping the ball inbounds during a fumble and exploding out of a crouched position to simulate gaining position on the field.

Two players went at a time, and the drill went smoothly for a majority of the five-minute session. Beamer poked his head over to check out how the Gamecocks were doing toward the end of the drill.

South Carolina will have one more closed scrimmage this Saturday before the spring game next week.

South Carolina football spring game