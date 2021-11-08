Observations from new all-time low loss for 49ers

The 49ers are at a new all-time low after getting pushed around by a Colt McCoy-led Cardinals team at Levi’s Stadium. They fell 31-17 and dropped to 3-5 on the season.

It was ugly from the jump. Here are our observations from each quarter:

First quarter

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

– First carry of the game goes up the middle to Elijah Mitchell. His status is worth keeping an eye on while he deals with a rib injury.

– Jimmy Garoppolo’s second pass goes to George Kittle for 19 yards. Kittle looked a little more normal on that play.

– The 49ers first series ends on a Garoppolo sack. Kittle had two targets and Brandon Aiyuk got a target. There was nothing for Deebo Samuel on the first drive.

– DJ Jones was hurt on the 49ers’ first defensive snap. That’s not good for a defensive front that’s already banged up.

– Arden Key nearly had a sack to force a punt on Arizona’s first drive. Arik Armstead helped flush Colt McCoy out of the pocket.

– Brutal. Another catch for Kittle, but he left the ball hanging out and it was stripped for a fumble that Arizona recovered. That’s a bad, bad mistake early.

– Tons of short throws and screens for the Cardinals and it’s working. The 49ers have an adjustment to make.

– Touchdown, Cardinals. James Conner walks in for an easy 13-yard score. One 49ers giveaway leads to seven Arizona points.

– First target of the day to Samuel goes for 16 yards to open the 49ers’ third series. They need him to get rolling even if he’s dealing with a calf injury.

– A quick punt after the first down to Samuel. This offense looks atrocious to start.

– Two-QB system for the Cardinals. Their backup Chris Streveler is also getting some burn.

– Talanoa Hufanga is having a really nice game. He’s all over the place and may be hard to get off the field when Jaquiski Tartt is healthy.

– The Cardinals pick up a third-and-18 on a short throw over the middle. Azeez Al-Shaair whiffed a tackle and no other 49ers defender was even close to the play. This is an abhorrent start for San Francisco.

– A sack by Arik Armstead that would’ve resulted in a punt was negated by a soft roughing the passer. One play later the Cardinals hit a trick play down to the 1. Touchdown Arizona one play later. It’s 14-0. Tough sequence that may decide the game.

End of first quarter: Cardinals 14, 49ers 0

Second quarter

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

– 49ers trick play is sniffed out by Arizona and Aiyuk gets dropped for a loss on an end around. Yikes!

– Aiyuk’s first catch is a 10-yard grab on a first-and-10. They’re working hard to get him the ball with Samuel banged up.

– Huge grab by Aiyuk on a high throw, and he fumbles. This is as bad as it gets.

– Hufanga got cooked by Christian Kirk. Al-Shaair got cooked by Zach Ertz. This is gross.

– There’s a sack for Armstead. This one doesn’t come with a flag. Nice pursuit by the defensive lineman. He’s having a good game.

– The 49ers defense came up big with three consecutive tackles for loss after a Cardinals first down at the 49ers’ 11.

– Taunting penalty on Josh Norman gives the Cardinals a first down. Wow. That should be his last play as a member of the 49ers. Absolutely inexcusable.

– The 49ers defense stiffens up again. A fumble by James Conner was nearly recovered by San Francisco, but it squirted away from Fred Warner. That’s just terrible turnover luck. Arizona eventually settled for a field goal. It’s 17-0.

– Tom Compton is the right tackle. Mike McGlinchey left with a knee injury.

– Garoppolo took a sack from Compton’s side. Chandler Jones got through Compton and right guard Dan Brunskill. Yikes.

– There’s George Kittle’s first touchdown. Nice patience by Garoppolo to wait for his TE to get open. That’s a terrific drive by the 49ers. They’ve been moving the ball, but turnovers have killed them.

End of second quarter: Cardinals 17, 49ers 7

Third quarter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

– The 49ers defense forgot to come out for the second half. James Conner goes 45 yards for an easy touchdown on a screen. It’s 24-7 and this is an embarrassing outing for the 49ers.

– Another Garoppolo sack from the right side. Brunskill is bad. And the 49ers punt. The boo birds are rightfully out in Santa Clara, and this falls squarely on the coaching staff. This team wasn’t ready to play.

– Al-Shaair had a fourth-down stop but couldn’t keep McCoy from spinning forward for a gain of a yard.

– Dre Kirkpatrick got railroaded by someone named Eno Benjamin. It’s another touchdown. 31-7.

– Nice deep shot from Garoppolo to Kittle down the left sideline. The throw hung up a bit, but Kittle made a nice adjustment back to the ball for a big play.

– Garoppolo sacked again off the right side.

– An Aiyuk touchdown! Garoppolo hung in and found Aiyuk with a sweet throw between a couple defenders in the back of the end zone. The 49ers QB has been really, really good and Aiyuk is officially back. He’s up to five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

– Bosa just whiffed McCoy for a sack on third down. Just one of those games for the 49ers.

– Finally a stop for the 49ers. Ertz dropped a third-and-2 throw that might not have gone for a first down anyway. They have 1:08 left in the third quarter. If they can get points either before the end of the quarter or very early in the fourth this gets interesting. A quick score is vital though.

– A 32-yard catch-and-run for Samuel is exactly what the 49ers needed to start this series.

End of third quarter: Cardinals 31, 49ers 14

Fourth quarter

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

– Aiyuk made a really nice catch through contact. He’s having a tremendous game.

– Another sack of Garoppolo. This time there was nowhere for him to go on a second-and-8 and eventually Arizona’s pass rush got home.

– A 49ers punt on fourth-and-13 will put an end to this one. They needed points on that drive. Down three scores, they may not get three more possessions.

– Arden Key’s first sack of the year pushed Arizona to a third-and-long after the 49ers punt. That’s good work from the reserve DE who’s seeing more time with Dee Ford out.

– A 28-yard punt return by Brandon Aiyuk is his longest of the year and another check in the ‘good game’ box for the second-year receiver.

– Good work by Garoppolo to avoid a third-down sack. It kept a Robbie Gould field goal at 26 yards. He drilled it and cut the Cardinals lead to 31-17. A three-and-out is now a necessity for the 49ers defense.

– First down on a third-and-2. Easy pitch and catch from McCoy to Rondale Moore. Clock winding under seven minutes. This one is over barring a turnover.

– A Garoppolo interception to Budda Bakers seals this one.

Final score: Cardinals 31, 49ers 17

