Observations from Thursday's Patriots OTA practice

Here's a collection of observations from Thursday's OTA practice which began right around 11 a.m. and just wrapped at 12:45. Most of the team adjourned to sprint up the punishing incline that's come to be known as Mount Belichick at 12:30, and they came back for one more session after that.

ATTENDANCE

Tom Brady wasn't there. As you may have heard. Also, among the missing (or not spotted): Michael Bennett, Kyle Van Noy, Isaiah Wynn, Patrick Chung, Demaryius Thomas and Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

WEATHER

Cool, windy with peekaboo sunshine. Low 60s.

NOTES

Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk was with the offense standing with the running backs. Not imparting much but a presence at the moment. Same with Troy Brown.

Tight end Matt LaCosse looked like a very natural hands catcher.

Brian and Steve Belichick were both working with the defensive backs.

Defensive line coach Bret Bielema and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo worked together with some of the younger players for a session. Mayo was very animated. When things went well, you heard him. When they did not, you also heard him.

In the 11-on-11 session - which is the contact equivalent of tossing it around on the side yard at a Memorial Day BBQ - Ben Watson made a nice catch in traffic on a throw from Danny Etling.

Rookie corner Joejuan Williams got turned inside out by Phillip Dorsett for a TD.

N'Keal Harry caught a nice little inside TD coming from a spot attached to the line.

Rookie punter Jake Bailey practiced punts and kickoffs. He has a powerful leg and showed impressive hang time on his punts. Bailey was able to nail a few punts inside the 10-yard line, too.

Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, N'Keal Harry, Jon Jones, Maurice Harris, Rex Burkhead and an unidentified wide receiver (wearing No. 72) were the punt returners.

Left guard Joe Thuney spent time at first-team left tackle during drills. The Patriots were thin at the tackle spots with Isaiah Wynn and rookie Yodny Cajuste not participating.

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer each threw interceptions.

Rookie corner Joejuan Williams had a pick-6 of Stidham.

Harry said Troy Brown has been working with him on his technique. He caught five passes (including a touchdown) with one drop during 11-on-11 drills. Harry had a strong showing overall.

Nick Goss contributed to this report.

