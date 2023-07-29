Observations and takeaways from Packers fourth training camp practice

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field at full speed on Saturday after doing a jog-through on Friday. After focusing on third down and red zone installs earlier in the week, the emphasis today was a two-minute drill before halftime.

Here are my key observations and takeaways from what I saw from Green Bay’s fourth training camp practice.

— Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was still not participating and hasn’t since Wednesday with a reported concussion. The only other injury note is that Tucker Kraft dropped out of the practice and was seen wearing an ice wrap around his right thigh.

— Before that, Kraft was seeing his fair share of snaps with the starting offense, something that was new for him. During the first three practices, he was behind Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis. Kraft was on the field when the Packers were in their 12 personnel, which continues to be often.

— Zach Tom continued to start at right tackle, and played some center snaps with the third team offense, which has become normal for him in training camp. Justin Hollins was back to starting, initially, with Preston Smith, but we also saw Lukas Van Ness taking his fair share of snaps with the starters. Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage were again the starting safeties, with Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore with the second defense. It appears, that the Packers go-to nickel alignment at the interior defensive line position is Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton.

— During individual position drills, Keisean Nixon was seen catching passes with the offense. LaFleur was asked earlier this offseason about Nixon taking some snaps on offense giving his dynamic playmaking ability with the ball in his hands — most likely as a motion/gadget player — but also added that first he must be consistent on defense and special teams before more is added to his plate.

— Tyler Davis continues to hold up really well as a blocker. He had a nice pass-blocking rep against Van Ness. If he can continue to do this throughout the summer, he is going to carve out a role. Right now, it really feels like all four tight ends are going to see a decent amount of snaps this season.

— I thought today was the best performance by the interior offensive line. There were a number of good sized running lanes for the ball carriers.

— As LaFleur has said, when it comes to young players, it is about consistency. But when Devonte Wyatt flashes, he really makes some noise as a pass rusher.

— I cannot wait to see Van Ness with the pads on. His burst and power that he attacks offensive linemen with is something else. On one play, he drove Deguara into the backfield and wrecked the play. Also, while what he does as a pass rusher will stand out most, going back to offseason programs, he has put together several nice run defense snaps, including one today, where he sealed off the edge, forcing AJ Dillon back inside to Slaton.

— Anders Carlson had been fairly steady in the small sample size we had seen from him during minicamp and the start of training camp, but today was a going. Between 40 and 45 yards, he was 0-for-3, and then just 1-for-3 from 50 to 55 yards. He has a big leg, but as LaFleur has said, he needs to find the consistency. Pat O’Donnell was the holder on the first three kicks, followed by Daniel Whelan on the next three.

— I would still consider O’Donnell the favorite to be the Packers punter, but Whelan had a nice performance today. According to Rob Demovsky, on 12 punts Whelan averaged 52 yards and an average hang time of 4.56 seconds. Like Carlson, he packs some power. To read more about the potential battle between him and O’Donnell, click here.

— Tyler Goodson has already been used in so many ways on this offense. Just today, he lined up in the backfield, slot, and out wide. Was a ball carrier, pass catcher, and used as the motion man. He could very well fill that Tyler Ervin-like role from a few seasons ago.

— On punt return duties were Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Tyler Goodson, and Samori Toure. Nixon and Ford were the opening fliers for the punt coverage team, followed by Innis Gaines and Corey Ballentine.

— I thought Lew Nichols had a really nice day as a ball carrier. Excellent burst, vision, and a physical runner.

— This was Jordan Love’s best all-around performance in practice. Demovsky tracked Love’s day and had him completing 16 of 22 passes. Here is a play-b-play look at that drive that started at the Packers’ 20-yard line.

First play: Quick pressure from interior forces Love to throw the ball away.

Second play: Connects with Christian Watson on a crossing route.

Third play: Handoff to AJ Dillon who finds a whole behind Josh Myers and Elgton Jenkins.

Fourth play: Quick slant to Watson, but Rasul Douglas was all over it and records a pass breakup.

Fifth play: Beautifully ran out and up route by Samori Toure that the cornerback jumped on, helping to create space. Love found Toure down the left sideline for 33 yards. Ball was dropped in perfectly with the safety closing in.

Sixth play: Run to the left by Dillon.

Seventh play: From the five yard line with six seconds left, Love throws a quick out to Luke Musgrave, who catches the ball but is pushed out at the one yard line.

Eighth play: Anders Carlson makes 18-yard field goal as the first half expires.

— The two minute drills led by Danny Etling and Sean Clifford went nowhere, however, which resulted in the defense winning the day, meaning more up downs for the offense after practice.

— Something to watch is the exchange between Myers and Love. There was another fumble today on a botched snap between the two, the second since training camp began.

— It’s a talented and deep cornerback room but a name to watch is Kiondre Thomas. If you recall, he had a really nice preseason in 2022, both in coverage and as a run defender. Today he had two pass breakups.

— You can read more here, but the Packers offense led by Love is absolutely going to attack the middle of the field this season. That’s where the space often is, and the speed the Packers have between Watson, Reed, and Musgrave can lead to some big plays.

