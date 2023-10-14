Observations and takeaways from Memphis Tigers basketball's longest practice yet

Penny Hardaway is still waiting for his Memphis basketball team to show more consistency.

The Tigers’ coach said as much Saturday. Following the team’s longest (more than three hours), most grueling practice thus far, Hardaway told his players he appreciates that their hearts are in the right place. But, about three weeks ahead of the season opener (Jackson State, Nov. 6), he made it clear the time has come for them to lock in.

“A different guy has a good day every day,” said Hardaway. “So, it’s not like guys are being consistent enough right now. It’s like everybody’s doing just enough right now, but we’re asking these guys to do more at all times.”

Saturday’s practice also doubled as a coaching clinic, the first one Hardaway has hosted since he was hired in 2018. Approximately 85 middle school, high school, AAU and college coaches sat courtside at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center. Then, Hardaway took them through his process for breaking down film.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s practice.

Who’s the go-to guy right now?

The Tigers aren’t hurting for options: Jahvon Quinerly, Caleb Mills, David Jones, Jaykwon Walton – even big man Jordan Brown.

Jones showed off his playmaking ability numerous times Saturday. When one play broke down, the St. John’s transfer improvised his way to a layup. When the shot clock began to wind down on another play, the 6-foot-6 wing quickly created enough space to get off a jumper at the top of the key that went in. When a play was executed as it was drawn up, Jones smoothly knocked down a 3-pointer.

Hardaway has been pleased with Jones. But he said these Tigers go deeper than the prospective starters.

“Defensively, Jayhlon Young was a standout today,” he said. “Offensively – moving the basketball and making winning plays – Malcolm (Dandridge) did great. Ashton (Hardaway) did great. Jayden (Hardaway) did great. David is always good at doing everything. Nicholas Jourdain, same thing.”

‘Precautionary’ non-participants

The Tigers were not fully staffed during Saturday’s practice, as guards Quinerly and Florida State transfer Caleb Mills were both sidelined.

“Just being precautionary right now. No need for them to be out there. (They’ve) got little ailments,” Hardaway said without offering any more specifics. “Just trying to make sure they’re good.”

Not having their top point guard and primary shooting guard on the floor offered a glimpse into the depth that the Tigers built this offseason. Young handled the majority of ball-handling duties for his team during the controlled intrasquad scrimmage, while Carl Cherenfant and Jonathan Pierre spent time at shooting guard.

Jones and Walton alternated between point guard and off-guard for the other team. Joe Cooper, a walk-on point guard who is not expected to be eligible until the second semester, also worked at point guard.

Highlights and lowlights

Perhaps the play of the day belonged to a couple of freshman and Jourdain.

After Taylor secured a rebound, he found a streaking Cherenfant in transition. One dribble later, the freshman from Florida sent a lob toward the basket from behind the 3-point line, which Jourdain slammed through.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Dandridge flashed several times on both ends of the court. On offense, he cut toward the basket, took a feed from Walton, split Brown and Jourdain, then finished with a layup. Later, Dandridge finished with an impressive flush off a nifty feed from Jones under the basket.

While Young impressed Hardaway on defense, he also made his presence felt on offense, knocking down at least two corner 3-pointers.

The turnover bug remains an issue. So much so that it was the primary thing Hardaway addressed in the post-practice huddle. He told them his number one “non-negotiable” is the turnover problem.

Ashton Hardaway committed turnovers on back-to-back plays – one that skipped out of bounds, just out of Jayden Hardaway’s reach and another on a miscommunication with Jones. Three plays later, Ashton Hardaway came up with a steal off a bad Pierre pass. Walton also gave the ball away twice – both on passes that were intercepted by Cherenfant and JJ Taylor.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Tigers basketball: Penny Hardaway looking for more consistency