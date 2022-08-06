Observations and takeaways from Cardinals’ Red & White Practice on Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of training camp with their annual Red & White Practice Saturday afternoon. Fans reserved every ticket for the practice and came to State Farm Stadium.

What did the approximately 18,000 fans in attendance get to see?

Below are my takeaways from the practice.

Lots of players out

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We detailed the injury situation in this post earlier on Saturday, but below are the players who did not do more than just warmups.

QB Kyler Murray

QB Colt McCoy

C Rodney Hudson

WR Marquise Brown

WR Antoine Wesley

TE Zach Ertz

TE Maxx Williams

OL Justin Murray

CB Marco Wilson

OLB Markus Golden

OLB Devon Kennard

DL Kingsley Keke

It was the Trace McSorley show

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Colt McCoy participated in warmups but was under the team’s third center, which signaled he probably wasn’t going to get any work. Kyler Murray is being eased back into practice after being out for five days with COVID.

McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano got all the practice reps.

Defense looked good

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

McSorley, with the offense pinned back near their goalline for one series, was picked off by cornerback Byron Murphy, who returned it for a touchdown.

Guarantano was picked off by Breon Borders and running back Jonathan Ward fumbled once.

Isaiah Simmons playing edge

Last week, Simmons played almost exclusively in the slot in Saturday’s practice. For today’s practice, Byron Murphy was the slot cornerback and Simmons saw a lot of action as an edge rusher.

Players who stood out

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The players who caught my eye on Saturday were receiver Greg Dortch, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Keaontay Ingram, cornerback Breon Borders and cornerback Christian Matthew.

Dortch made multiple big plays down the field. Isabella also had a nice catch down the field.

Ingram again showed burst and a nose for the open field. Borders was very physical, while Matthew, a rookie, didn’t look overmatched in his reps with the second team.

Some rotational observations

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

With D.J. Humphries practicing, Josh Jones played left tackle with the second team. Josh Miles, who had been playing left tackle, moved to right tackle.

Sean Harlow was the center with the first team, while rookie Lecitus Smith was the second-team center. Koda Martin and Danny Isidora were the second-team guards.

A couple of players might have gotten hurt

After warming up, linebacker Devon Kennard left the field and did not practice.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Darrell Baker was seen leaving the field with a trainer late in practice.

Kyler Murray last to leave field

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Murray didn’t practice but was there. He was involved with his teammates and was the last to leave the field after practice, staying after practice about an hour signing autographs for fans. It was cool to see.

