Observations from Steelers Sunday training camp practice

Here is what was seen and heard at the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday training camp practice.

Wrapping it up at Latrobe

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday marked the final practice at Saint Vincent College and after Monday off will head back to the facilities for the remainder of the preseason.

Injury situation not ideal

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The good news was the Steelers got both safeties Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee back. Kazee went full and Neal was still limited. But the bad news is defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was in a boot, Keeanu Benton was out with an ankle injury, Cam Heyward missed practice with an illness and guard Nate Herbig suffered a shoulder injury.

Kenny Pickett owned the two-minute drill

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett has been sharp in the two-minute drill all of training camp and capped things off by going 2-for-2 again on Sunday.

Defense wins 7 shots

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The highlight of any Steelers training camp practice is seven shots and on Sunday the defense came out on top 4-3 after the Pickett-led offense went 1-for-3 to start things off. Mitch Trubisky came in and rallied the offense but they came up just short.

Kendrick Green at FB needs to end

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It might be time for the Steelers seem to give up the Kendrick Green as a fullback experiment. Green had been tinkering with the idea of having Green work as a hybrid h-back even on Sunday but after his poor performance at center last week, the coaches should focus on keeping his spot on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire