Observations from Steelers Friday Night Lights practice

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual Friday Night Lights practice this week at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Here are our observations from the practice.

Packed house

The Steelers had the largest crowd ever for the event with an attendance of 13,957. They had anticipated as many as 15,000 fans would be in attendance.

Offense dominates 7 shots

The offense went all in on seven shots and won 5-2 over the defense. The offense with Kenny Pickett under center was 3-1.

No Tomlin, no problem

Head coach Mike Tomlin was absent on Friday as he went to Canton and attended the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket dinner with former player Ronde Barber.

Kendrick Green showing off

We aren’t sure about Kendrick Green’s future with the Steelers but he showed some versatility on Friday. He lined up as a fullback, caught a pass and threw a crushing lead block.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire