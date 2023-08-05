Observations from Steelers Friday Night Lights practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual Friday Night Lights practice this week at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Here are our observations from the practice.
Packed house
Crowd at Steelers Friday Night Lights practice is officially historic: 13,957 is the largest crowd ever at Latrobe Memorial Stadium
The Steelers had the largest crowd ever for the event with an attendance of 13,957. They had anticipated as many as 15,000 fans would be in attendance.
Offense dominates 7 shots
#Steelers 7 shots
-Pickens back end zone Robinson
-Pickens back end zone tipped to self, caught, pushed out of bounds
-8 right corner to 18 TD
-Pickett scramble TD
-Trubisky to Olszewski middle TD
-Trubisky back end zone Austin
-PBU Harper
The offense went all in on seven shots and won 5-2 over the defense. The offense with Kenny Pickett under center was 3-1.
No Tomlin, no problem
Ronde Barber receives his PFHOF gold jacket from Mike Tomlin and John Lynch. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/4Pgs43sE4I
Head coach Mike Tomlin was absent on Friday as he went to Canton and attended the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket dinner with former player Ronde Barber.
Kendrick Green showing off
Kendrick Green with a huge hit. gets the crowd going. pic.twitter.com/OWz4CYdtAw
Big Man with Football!!!!
Boot leg action frees up G/C Kendrick Green for the reception! #Steelers #NFL #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/T0zuL18ceg
We aren’t sure about Kendrick Green’s future with the Steelers but he showed some versatility on Friday. He lined up as a fullback, caught a pass and threw a crushing lead block.