Observations from Steelers Friday Night Lights practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual Friday Night Lights practice this week at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Here are our observations from the practice.

Packed house

Crowd at Steelers Friday Night Lights practice is officially historic: 13,957 is the largest crowd ever at Latrobe Memorial Stadium — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 5, 2023

The Steelers had the largest crowd ever for the event with an attendance of 13,957. They had anticipated as many as 15,000 fans would be in attendance.

Offense dominates 7 shots

#Steelers 7 shots

-Pickens back end zone Robinson

-Pickens back end zone tipped to self, caught, pushed out of bounds

-8 right corner to 18 TD

-Pickett scramble TD

-Trubisky to Olszewski middle TD

-Trubisky back end zone Austin

-PBU Harper — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) August 4, 2023

The offense went all in on seven shots and won 5-2 over the defense. The offense with Kenny Pickett under center was 3-1.

No Tomlin, no problem

Ronde Barber receives his PFHOF gold jacket from Mike Tomlin and John Lynch. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/4Pgs43sE4I — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 5, 2023

Head coach Mike Tomlin was absent on Friday as he went to Canton and attended the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket dinner with former player Ronde Barber.

Kendrick Green showing off

Kendrick Green with a huge hit. gets the crowd going. pic.twitter.com/OWz4CYdtAw — Pago (@kaedynpago) August 5, 2023

Big Man with Football!!!!

Boot leg action frees up G/C Kendrick Green for the reception! #Steelers #NFL #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/T0zuL18ceg — Branton Beard (@BrantonBeardo) August 5, 2023

We aren’t sure about Kendrick Green’s future with the Steelers but he showed some versatility on Friday. He lined up as a fullback, caught a pass and threw a crushing lead block.

