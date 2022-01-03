Observations from each quarter of 49ers’ win over Texans

The 49ers needed to beat the Texans on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and after a rocky start they pulled away for a 23-7 victory. Trey Lance earned his first win as a starting QB and overcame some bad early-game woes to contribute to the win.

Here are our observations from each quarter:

First quarter

(AP Photo/John Hefti)

– Jeff Wilson Jr. had a special teams tackle on the opening kickoff.

– DJ Jones and Nick Bosa were both deep in the backfield on the Texans’ first play from scrimmage. Expecting plenty of that.

– Nice open field tackle by Marcell Harris on the Texans’ first third down. He’s starting with Azeez Al-Shaair and Dre Greenlaw out.

– Run, run, pass on the 49ers’ first series. They got into a third-and-long, Trey Lance scrambled for a few yards and San Francisco had to punt. They can’t continue getting into these situations with the rookie under center.

– Really nice play by Jaquiski Tartt on another Texans third down. Houston tried to get the edge with him lined up out there but he knifed into the backfield to force the run back inside. It’s another three-and-out for the 49ers’ defense.

– Lance picks up the first first-down of the game on a third-and-1 QB sneak.

– Nice 13-yard pickup for Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers have missed his explosive play-making ability.

– Third-and-2 the 49ers go with a zone read. Lance keeps it and takes a shot shy of the first-down marker. Probably should’ve handed that one off to Jeff Wilson Jr.

– Fourth-and-1 the 49ers go with a toss to Mitchell that went for a loss of 3 and an early turnover on downs. Kyle Shanahan looks like he has zero faith in Lance to make a play with his arm.

– The 49ers offense has been extremely concerning through the first several minutes. There’s zero creativity, Deebo Samuel has one touch and George Kittle’s only touch was a run play as the 49ers being their third drive.

– Nice job by Lance to extend a second-down play by rolling right and finding Brandon Aiyuk who cut off his route to get open to the sideline for a first down.

Story continues

– Another throw for a first down. This one Lance had Kittle open underneath, but he waited for Trent Sherfield to come open beyond the sticks for an 11-yard pickup. Nice work from the rookie signal caller.

End of first quarter: 49ers 0, Texans 0

Second quarter

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

– Big run for Mitchell to open the second quarter gets called back because of a holding flag on Trent Williams. That’s a tough one for the left tackle since he wasn’t anywhere near the play.

– Yikes. Lance gets sacked on a play where Kyle Juszczyk was uncovered down the sideline. Daniel Brunskill got obliterated.

– Ambry Thomas nearly had his first-career interception. He undercut a third-down throw to WR Nico Collins and knocked it down but nearly hauled it in for what may have been a pick-six.

– Bad interception for Lance. He had all day to throw and badly underthrew Kittle who was blanketed by two defenders. That’s NOT good from the rookie who missed a wide open Deebo Samuel in the middle of the field. Lance was locked into the tight end.

– K’Waun Williams got toasted by Brandin Cooks on a third down that put the Texans just outside the red zone. Tough for the veteran CB who’s gotten beat on those slot fades a few times this year.

– Touchdown, Texans. QB Davis Mills finds Cooks again. He was matched up with Fred Warner and Warner didn’t do a great job in coverage. It’s 7-0, Houston and that might be enough against whatever it is the 49ers offense is doing today.

– Runs for Samuel aren’t working. He’s got 10 yards on four attempts.

– Now a screen to Samuel goes nowhere. Looked like Lance might’ve held the ball too long waiting for the play to develop. Houston doesn’t seem to have much fear of being stretched vertically.

– Third-and-9, throw to Juszczyk is well short of the sticks and the 49ers punt after taking fewer than 30 seconds off the clock near the end of the half. There’s a chance this one gets ugly. Lance looks totally overwhelmed.

– Nice play by Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam to drop Mills for a sack late in the half. Armstead dominated his matchup in the middle and forced Mills back into Ebukam who’d gotten the edge.

– Sheesh, what a catch by Brandon Aiyuk. Lance nearly threw his second interception, but instead it was tipped into the hands of Aiyuk on the sideline with 3 seconds left in the first half. That set up a short Robbie Gould field goal to close a bad first half for San Francisco.

End of second quarter: Texans 7, 49ers 3

Third quarter

(AP Photo/John Hefti)

– First two plays out of the half are tosses left to Mitchell and Samuel. Each went for 2 yards and set up a third-and-6. Not ideal.

– There’s a huge play. Lance drills one in to Aiyuk on a slant and Aiyuk bounced off one tackle and raced for 43 yards. The 49ers needed that.

– Nice little fake toss to Samuel and designed QB draw for Lance. He used his legs to pick up 6 on a second-and-10.

– Fourth-and-1 they throw it with Lance and the pass to Aiyuk falls incomplete. Good touch on the pass, Houston just had it all covered up.

– Bad luck for the 49ers. Texans RB Rex Burkhead fumbled but no defender was near it. Houston recovered.

– A facemask by Tartt on a blitz keeps a Texans drive alive. Another brutal break for San Francisco’s defense.

– Huge takeaway by the 49ers defense thanks to a little bit of luck. Marcell Harris intercepted Mills, fumbled on the return and Houston recovered. However, the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped.

– Another fortunate flag for San Francisco. Lance let a throw rip deep to Aiyuk and drew a ticky tack pass interference call.

– The 49ers run game just isn’t working. Their offensive line is getting pushed around.

– Good third-down play by Lance. He stepped up through the pocket and found RB JaMycal Hasty for a first down. Good recognition by the rookie there.

– Easy touchdown on a play action look. Lance hit Mitchell on a short throw and the running back walked into the end zone to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead over Houston. That little roll out makes life so easy on the rookie. Expecting more of that.

– Sack by Jordan Willis brings up a Texans punt after the 49ers touchdown. That’s a massive play from the reserve DE. San Francisco needed that.

– Lance on a third-and-8 scrambled and stepped out just shy of the first-down marker. He needed to just take off early on in his roll out. The room was there but his indecisiveness allowed the Texans to close the gap and force him out.

– Cooks is absolutely torching the 49ers. He caught a deep ball between Jaquiski Tartt and Ambry Thomas. The play was nullified because of a holding call, but Mills is certainly going to air it out for Cooks again before this one is over.

End of third quarter: 49ers 10, Texans 7

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

– Now it’s the Texans’ turn to benefit from a ticky tack PI call. An underthrown ball to Cooks leads to a flag on Norman on a third-and-11. He had tight coverage and Cooks stopped to come back to the ball and Norman was hit with the flag.

– Now it’s Dontae Johnson flagged while covering Cooks. This is a tough look for the 49ers’ secondary on back-to-back plays. 19 pass interference calls against them is a league-high.

– Ebukam gets Mills again on a third down thanks to Armstead and Arden Key. They blew up the pocket right at the snap and Ebukam came and cleaned it up. That led to a 45-yard field goal try that Houston missed. Terrific performance for the 49ers defense while their offense has sputtered.

– Deep shot to Samuel is complete for a 45-yard touchdown. Lance rolled out right, stopped and found Samuel wide open. Samuel slipped one tackle and waltzed into the end zone to put the 49ers up 17-7. That’s a huge play for San Francisco’s offense and for Lance, who looks to have settled in some.

– The 49ers defensive line is starting to go to work. They’re putting a ton of heat on Mills as we get to the middle of the 4th quarter.

– What a catch by George Kittle. His first reception of the day is a one-handed snag on a high throw from Lance where he fought through a pass interference penalty to haul it in for 29 yards. He’s had a catch in every NFL game he’s played in.

– Now Mitchell gets loose. On the ensuing play he sheds a tackle and rumbles for 27 yards and the 49ers offense is rolling now.

– Lance pushed in a rushing touchdown, but a holding call on Aiyuk nullified it. Robbie Gould kicked a 27-yard field goal to put San Francisco up 20-7.

– A fourth-down pass breakup by Dontae Johnson should seal this one. Johnson was in the game for Norman, who was taken out after his pass interference penalty.

– Another Robbie Gould field goal makes it 23-7, San Francisco. Good day for Gould and a nice half for San Francisco’s offense. They had just 3 at halftime, but a 20-point second half helped them pull away. Their defense was outstanding as well.

Final score: 49ers 23, Texans 7

1

1