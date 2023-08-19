Observations from Pawnee football's scrimmage with Ringling

Aug. 18—The vibes around the Pawnee High School football field were immaculate Thursday evening as the Black Bears welcomed Ringling for a scrimmage.

Community members showed out for what was more aptly labeled a joint practice with a barbecue and other festivities.

The teams practiced against each other for roughly two hours in pads and shorts.

Pawnee coach Karey Jones said he was grateful that Ringling traveled nearly 200 miles for the scrimmage.

"It gives us a good opportunity to go up against a very well-coached, bunch of hard-nosed, get-after-it guys," Jones said. "My guys will be able to take a look at the film and see where we're at, what we need to work on, what we need to do to get ourselves at that level. We want to be year-in and year-out contenders, playing like they do, and that's really what this is all about. I want these guys to get tested, challenged, and you can't get a better test than that coach and that group."

Here are a couple of observations:

Quarterback Luke Mitchell shines as a ball carrier

Opposing defenses should expect a healthy amount of designed quarterback runs this season.

On one such playcall, the Black Bears looked primed for lost yardage when a pass rusher got ahold of junior quarterback Luke Mitchell in the backfield.

Mitchell had other plans.

He slipped out of the defender's grasp and sprinted toward the right sideline with nothing but open field in front of him. It was the varsity team's lone touchdown and highlight play of the day.

This offseason, Mitchell fully committed to his body, Jones said.

"I knew my quarterback, who probably put on 25 pounds of muscle, was going to run the ball a little more effectively and not go down easy," Jones said. "We feel pretty good about being as big and strong as we are. Those younger guys that had to play last year as sophomores and freshmen have really grown up, and I think we have a pretty decent football team."

With that said, Mitchell has room to grow as a passer, albeit in a run-heavy offense.

Bonus observation: the junior varsity quarterback was the best athlete on the field and could be a weapon on the varsity team in a couple of years.

Highs and lows

Thursday was a bag of mixed results for the Black Bears.

Besides fumbling a few handoffs, tosses and snaps, the backfield methodically worked its way down the field against Ringling's defense.

"We're going under center a little bit more this year, and with going under center like that when you're not as used to it, some of the timing of some of your stuff is off," Jones said. "We'll get that ironed out. I don't see it as a problem."

The Pawnee secondary also had its moments of pass break ups and interceptions, but it was also burned with big plays and penalties such as a corner who was flagged for pass interference for forgetting to turn his head around.

Pawnee opens its season Sep. 1 at home against Okemah.