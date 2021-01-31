Observations from the Hurricanes’ 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars

Jordan Staal probably never expected to be centering a line with two seventh-round draft picks on the wings but that’s what the Canes captain has had the past two games. Some line, too.

Ryan Dzingel, who scored Saturday in the 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars, was a seventh-rounder by Ottawa in 2011, the 204th player selected. Steven Lorentz, who picked up his first NHL point with an assist, was taken No. 186 by Carolina in 2015.

As many have noted, being drafted gives you a chance. Then it’s up to you.

-- It has been said a few times: Steven Lorentz seems like a clone of the Canes’ Warren Foegele. Both are 24, both about the same size, both play the same aggressive, slightly rambunctious game.

Brind’Amour could soon reinsert all the guys who have been out for COVID-19 reasons, including Foegele, back into the lineup. But Lorentz’s high-octane play is giving the coach something to mull over.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer watches the puck during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

-- How good have Petr Mrazek and James Reimer been in Carolina’s 4-1-0 start? The Canes’ PR folks passed along this tidy little stat: the two have stopped 104 of 110 shots this season, a .945 save percentage, and have a collective 1.20 goals-against average.

Mrazek left Saturday’s game with a hand injury that looked nasty but winger Martin Necas lowered the tension level a few notches by later saying he saw Mrazek after the game and the injury “might be better than it looked like.”

-- When Staal first went on the COVID-19 protocol list, Detroit coach Jeff Blashill was asked about Staal missing a Canes-Red Wings game. Blashill said all the right things about Staal but quickly noted that center Vincent Trocheck always had given the Wings trouble and offered up other good words about him.

A healthy, seemingly happy Trocheck has been highly productive through five games: four goals, two assists, shooting 22.2 percent. He willingly goes into the war zone in front of the net on the power play and will get his hands dirty on the penalty kill. Good player.

-- Was checking out Trocheck’s shooting percentage and happened to see Andrei Svechnikov’s: 26.7 percent. When people say the winger has one of the NHL’s most lethal shots, Svechnikov has the stats to prove it. He also has four goals and two assists in the first five games.

-- Word of advice: If you ever get in a fight, alley or otherwise, try to make sure Brock McGinn is your wing man.