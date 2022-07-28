Observations from Day 2 of New Orleans Saints training camp

As day two of camp began, the excitement of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was still permeating through the media room. Would there be another big surprise in store for day two? While there was no surprise player reveal awaiting us, a stand out performer who’s return from injury has flown under the offseason radar was. Here are the key observations you need to know from day two of Saints camp.

Biggest Story: Payton Turner turns heads

The second-year edge defender out of Houston had a disappointing rookie season. Not more disappointing for anyone though than for Turner himself. An immensely talented and physically imposing player, Turner is hard to miss on the field.

In 2021, he showed how disruptive he could be when on the field. Per Pro Football Focus, Turner produced 10 combined pressures on only 111 pass rushing snaps. Generating about a pressure per 10 snaps is a remarkable pace. Maintaining that over a 17-game season is unreasonable, but still, what he produced last year shows his potential.

Going into camp, a lot of attention was on veteran names returning from injury. Jameis Winston, Micahel Thomas, Tyasom Hill, and others dominated that narrative. Turner’s recovery went under the radar for most. Now, there’s nothing under the radar about his presence on the field because his play is demanding attention.

Play of the day: Payton Turner bulldozes Jerald Hawkins

Turner demanded the most attention with another big play in team drills. He lined up on the defensive-right side of the field at edge rusher, lined up across from Jerald Hawkins who was handling left tackle responsibilities. At the snap, Turner burst off the line of scrimmage, getting his hands up in time to absolutely run through Hawkins.

By the end of the rep, Hawkins was on his backside and Turner was beelining for quarterback Ian Book. Book was able to get the pass off in time, reeled in with a nice catch by Adam Trautman. But the rep was all about Turner and his bull rush.

He spoke with media after practice about working to better develop a pass rushing plan. If “run through the guy in front of you” is part of that plan, he’s on track.

Michael Thomas watch: Still moving smoothly

Thomas returned for day two of camp still looking smooth and without any kind of discernible limp or recession from his surprise appearance on Wednesday. All good news for the Saints and Thomas. The all-pro wideout ran routes and took reps during individual and position drills but still has no participated in team drills.

How quickly we see him in those drills is likely connected to his recovery regimen. But whether it takes a couple more practices or a couple weeks, there’s remarkable progress being made for Thomas and the Saints. He’s not holding back when he’s on the field, that’s very evident. A large part of the recovery process is the mental side. Trusting that your body can do what you want it to do without risk. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Thomas who continues to work with intent.

Jamies Winston update: Working on the short game

Winston is another player that has shown that he trusts his recovery implicitly. He continues to throw on the move and show his mobility. Some elements of his game that he was unable to accomplish throughout OTAs and minicamps.

Several players praised Winston’s leadership and work ethic. In fact, while tight end Adam Trautman was talking about Winston’s dedication to his craft, the quarterback was behind us on the practice field working nearly two hours after practice had wrapped for the day.

Whether the conversation is around leadership, execution or command, Winston is checking all of the boxes as the team’s top quarterback. His comfort level is showing too. Working with players off to the side between reps, being vocal throughout practice. Winston’s value is evident and he’s settling in with the offense which undoubtedly been built around him this offseason.

Attendance: Juwan Johnson not spotted

Players not spotted during today’s practice:

TE Juwan Johnson (unknown)

OL Sage Doxtater (unknown)

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed (NFI list)

S Tyrann Mathieu (excused)

Tanoh Kpassagnon (NFI – illness)

Players spotted, but not participating

LB Pete Werner (sidework)

EDGE Marcus Davenport (sidework)

Werner and Davenport worked with a trainer off to the sideline for a long period during practice. Encouraging to see them both and to see them for as long as we did. The only two undefined absences (for now) were Johnson and Doxtater. With Johnson out, the Saints got a good look at Trautman and the rest of the tight end room, including UDFA rookie Lucas Krull.

Position Battles: Bradley Roby lines up at CB2

The most important position battle note from day two of camp is that the Saints, after getting a look at Paulson Adebo opposite Marshon Lattimore yesterday, gave veteran corner Bradley Roby those snaps today. Roby performed well. The former Houston Texans defensive back was brought in last year via trade to take over the second cornerback spot last offseason. However, Adebo was then drafted, given the Week 1 start while Roby served his suspension and then never relinquished the role.

With Adebo and Roby getting looks the first two days, it’s reasonable to expect that the Saints brass will give rookie Alontae Taylor a run at it for day three. Today, Taylor focused on snaps with other units, but also got some looks at punt gunner, another position up for grabs. New Orleans knows how important their special teams unit is to the team’s success. Safety J.T. Gray is a first-team all-pro as a special teamer, but need to find another player that can impact opposite him. Including Taylor and Adebo, New Orleans gave 18 different players reps on the outside in punt coverage.

At left tackle, veteran James Hurst had dominated first-team snaps on Wednesday, but rookie Trevor Penning got into the mix on Thursday. Great to see that on the second day of camp. We’ll see if the Northern Iowa alum continues to demand snaps with the first unit. If Penning can win the starting left tackle spot, it’s a best-case scenario for the Saints. But, if he’s not ready, going ahead with Hurst is a far venture from anything they’d consider a bad situation.

