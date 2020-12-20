Observations from 49ers worst loss of 2020

The 49ers brought it on themselves. Four more turnovers, three from quarterback Nick Mullens, defined their Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Their season is over.

Here are our observations from Sunday’s game:

First quarter

- Let's get this over with. - Justin Skule is starting at right guard with Colton McKivitz out. Daniel Brunskill is at center. Skule has only played tackle in college and the NFL. - Nick Mullens' first throw is a good one on third-and-6, but Jordan Reed flat out dropped it. San Francisco's pass catchers have to help the QB out. - Kerry Hyder Jr. had coverage on a wheel route that fell incomplete on the Cowboys' first third-down try of the game. Great work from the defensive end. - Richie James fumbles on his first punt return of the game. Dallas recovers. The 49ers might do some overhauling of their special teams in the offseason. That unit has been brutal at times for them this season. - Richard Sherman missed an open field tackle on the drive after James' fumble, which is exceedingly uncharacteristic of the typically sure-handed cornerback. - Touchdown, Cowboys on a 1-yard touchdown run by Pollard. Once again a 49ers turnover leads to points. Washington had 17 points off turnovers in Week 14, now Dallas has 7 early ones. Cowboys 7, 49ers 0 - Another giveaway by Mullens. This time he fumbles. DeMarcus Lawrence hit his arm and Aldon Smith recovered. San Francisco now has two-plus giveaways in eight consecutive games. Abysmal stuff. - Another Cowboys touchdown. 31 of the last 37 points the 49ers have allowed have come off turnovers. This time Andy Dalton finds Michael Gallup who got in behind Tarvarius Moore. Dallas OC Kellen Moore did a nice job on that drive. Cowboys 14, 49ers 0 - Big run by Raheem Mostert gets negated by a holding penalty on Skule. Right guard continues to be a massive issue for San Francisco. - There's a 49ers touchdown. A strong drive for the offense goes 75 yards on 13 plays. Mullens was very good, as were Kendrick Bourne and Mostert. Jordan Reed hauled in a five-yard TD pass from Mullens for the score. That's good redemption for the TE after his earlier drop. Cowboys 14, 49ers 7 - It looked like the Cowboys fumbled a kickoff return, but the returner was very clearly down. Another break the 49ers don't get. END OF QUARTER: Cowboys 14, 49ers 7

Second quarter

- Dre Greenlaw is going to be an excellent NFL player for a long time. - Ahkello Witherspoon got the start at cornerback and had really good coverage down field on a deep shot to Amari Cooper to force an incompletion. - Richard Sherman gets worked on a third-and-long for a first down. This is a bad showing for him as he heads toward free agency. - Whew. Arik Armstead flies in for the easiest sack of his career thanks to a monster move by Javon Kinlaw that cleared out a pair of Cowboys offensive linemen. Dallas has to settle for a 48-yard field goal. Cowboys 17, 49ers 7 - Good work by Mullens to navigate the pocket after a big sack made it second-and-18. He rolled right and found Richie James for a 22-yard catch and a first down. He's looked for James several times, that was his best play though. - Another good play rolling right by Mullens. He stopped and found Ross Dwelley sitting wide open in the middle off the field. This is as good as Mullens has looked since he lit up the Giants in Week 3. - Mike McGlinchey is losing himself a lot of money this year. He has way too many glaring whiffs, especially in the run game where he's supposed to thrive. - What a call by Kyle Shanahan on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Aiyuk motioned left to right then came back left on that jet motion Deebo Samuel typically runs to take the touch-pass from Mullens. The rookie found the left corner and turned it for a touchdown. That was excellent work and a good, aggressive play call by Shanahan. Cowboys 17, 49ers 14 - Witherspoon gets a pass breakup on another shot down the left sideline, then Emmanuel Moseley has good coverage on a deep shot down the right side to force a Cowboys punt. Trent Taylor fielded the punt following Richie James' earlier fumble. This is a huge opportunity for the offense to put up points before the half with 2:21 left. - A screen to Aiyuk goes nowhere because Dallas is not threatened down field at all. They're flying up around the line of scrimmage. Mullens has to try and stretch them vertically. - Armstead has another sack. He blew up the right tackle and walked in for his second sack of the day and No. 3.5 for the year. - Jimmie Ward laid big hit on Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and looked like he might've knocked himself out. He walked off the field under his own power and immediately went back to the locker room. - A holding penalty on Trent Williams took the 49ers out of scoring range after the Cowboys missed a 60-yard field goal. The offensive line is a huge issue. Also, Mullens tried an out route to James designed to get the receiver out of bounds, but the throw was so poor the receiver couldn't get to the sideline. Yikes. END OF HALF: Cowboys 17, 49ers 14

Third quarter

- Third-and-9 for Dallas on their first series of the second half. Javon Kinlaw chases down Dalton who fumbles, but was ruled down. San Francisco's challenge was unsuccessful. It was probably the wrong call. Dallas punted anyway. - Mullens gets all day to find Richie James in the middle of the field for 23 yards. Then a Dallas safety lowers his head to initiate contact to give the 49ers an additional 15 yards. - Third-and-1, the 49ers try the right side again with Jeff Wilson Jr. and he didn't get it. They've failed on every short-yardage run to the right. Robbie Gould's 41-yard field goal following the Wilson run is good to tie it. 49ers 17, Cowboys 17. - Marcell Harris is in with Jimmie Ward out with a concussion and CeeDee Lamb got in behind Harris for an easy 45-yard gain on a third-and-6. The Cowboys scored one play later. Sherman missed another tackle on the touchdown. Cowboys 24, 49ers 17 - Raheem Mostert is officially questionable and Jeff Wilson Jr. is hobbling on the sideline. Injuries continue to be a massive issue for San Francisco. Only two more games after this one. - Aiyuk just picked up 3.5 yards on a second-and-4 when he probably should've lost a couple. That was a remarkable run by the rookie to break a couple tackles and find positive yards. - Reed is a weapon. Third-and-8 he makes a catch well short of the sticks, but broke a tackle and plowed ahead for a 14-yard gain to put the 49ers at the 1. - One play later Wilson is back in and he bashes in from a yard out. That's a massive drive for the offense and a good job by Mullens to convert the third down to set up the score. Cowboys 24, 49ers 24 - The 49ers have to be happy to have K'Waun Williams back. Williams had a great third-down pass breakup to force a Cowboys punt after San Francisco tied the game at 24. END OF THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 24, 49ers 24

Fourth quarter

- The 49ers needed a big drive after forcing a Dallas punt. They went three-and-out instead. Blitzing Nick Mullens is the single best way to beat him. Mike McGlinchey is also down with an injury following the third-down play. Just a treasure trove of disaster for the 49ers to start the fourth. - Dallas also goes three-and-out thanks to a good defensive play by Moseley on third down. The 49ers' secondary outside of that long throw to Lamb has been really good. - Oh look, a Mullens interception. Six games in a row with a pick for him. This one could be the ball game with Dallas taking over at the 49ers' 28. - Dallas gains zero yards following the pick. Witherspoon had the pass breakup on third-and-10. Huge game for him in his return to action after a number of healthy scratches. The Cowboys hit a 46-yard field goal to take the lead. Cowboys 27, 49ers 24 - Aiyuk can play. He's at seven catches for 42 yards but he's been better than that. - A floater to James should've been intercepted by Donovan Wilson who had the pick earlier. If he jumps it earlier it's a pick-six. - Another ball that should've been intercepted. This one was intended for Aiyuk, but the receiver turned into a defender to knock the ball away. - Dallas converts a big third down -- Lamb beat Moseley badly. - Not sure what the third-and-16 call was by the Cowboys. It was a strange trick play double pass thing that was supposed to set up a screen. The 49ers did a nice job to sniff it out and force a punt. - A personal foul on Mike McGlinchey turns a 49ers second-and-5 to a second-and-20. That's an inexcusable penalty in that spot. Absolutely inexcusable especially from a player that's struggling. - Third-and-10, Mullens tries to find Aiyuk deep but he missed the shot. A flag came out for pass interference though to keep the 49ers' drive alive. That's another massive flag. Sheesh. - Another interception by the quarterback with 2:43 left should end this one. The 49ers brought this loss on themselves starting and sticking with Mullens. If CJ Beathard isn't good enough to get in under these circumstances, the team should've drafted someone and cut him. - Long touchdown run for the Cowboys seals it. Cowboys 34, 49ers 24 - CJ Beathard comes in for the middle of the 49ers' last-gasp attempt to stay in the game. His first throw is too low for Aiyuk. - Beathard's second throw is complete for a loss of a yard. - Robbie Gould drills a 31-yard field goal to make it a one-score game. San Francisco will try the onside kick. Cowboys 34, 49ers 27 - Gould's onside kick attempt bounces up easily for CeeDee Lamb who returns it for a touchdown. Perfect way to end this one for San Francisco. Cowboys 41, 49ers 27 - Hilarious. Beathard connects with Kendrick Bourne for a 49-yard touchdown on the last play of the game. Whatever. Cowboys 41, 49ers 33 FINAL SCORE: Cowboys 41, 49ers 33