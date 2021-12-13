Observations from 49ers’ gutsy win vs. Bengals

The 49ers blew a two-score fourth quarter lead, then fell behind 23-20 in overtime, but a Brandon Aiyuk 12-yard touchdown catch inside of two minutes left in OT gave San Francisco a badly-needed 26-23 victory in Cincinnati.

Our observations from a wild game:

First quarter

– Two early runs to the outside go nowhere. The 49ers aren’t fooling anyone in the run game anymore. Early third-and-11 and Jimmy Garoppolo takes a sack. Just a total disaster first drive.

– Fred Warner flew in on a second-down blitz on Cincinnati’s first drive and got home just a step late. He was shot out of a cannon there. He should rush the passer more often.

– River Cracraft recently called up from the practice squad has a fumble recovery on a muffed punt. Winning the turnover battle is key for San Francisco and they’ll go up 1-0 in that category early.

– San Francisco turns the fumble recovery into a 33-yard Robbie Gould field goal. Garoppolo looks a little jumpy in the pocket thanks to some heavy pressure from Cincinnati.

– A muff on the ensuing kickoff is the Bengals’ third fumble of the day. This is something the 49ers have to take advantage of if Cincinnati is going to put the ball on the ground.

– A fourth fumble by the Bengals. They’ve recovered three of them. Only one was actually forced by San Francisco.

– It’s tied after a 37-yard field goal for Cincinnati. The 49ers stiffened up nicely after a good drive by the Bengals. Charles Omenihu had a pass breakup on a second-and-7 to help set up the stop.

End of first quarter score: 49ers 3, Bengals 3

Second quarter

– Some trickeration with a handoff to Deebo Samuel, followed by a flip to Brandon Aiyuk and then Aiyuk was looking to throw. Nobody was open so he kept it around the edge for a few yards. It’ll be interesting to see how deep into his bag Kyle Shanahan goes.

– First big run for Jeff Wilson Jr. comes early second quarter. He found room for 9 yards and then 12 on the following carry. Right tackle Tom Compton is doing a nice job.

– There’s Samuel. He finds room around the right end for a 27-yard rushing score. George Kittle and Compton both threw blocks to spring the receiver. It’s 10-3 after the extra point. The 49ers really missed him last week.

– Pressure from Nick Bosa on a stunt with Arik Armstead forced Joe Burrow to run out of bounds for a loss on a third-and-7. Really nice job by the 49ers’ secondary to not make it easy for him under pressure.

– Garoppolo tossed a dime on third-and-3 to Kittle, but the tight end couldn’t get his second hand up to catch it thanks to pass interference by Bengals safety Vonn Bell. Really, really nice throw that should’ve drawn a flag.

– Burrow threw an interception, but rookie CB Ambry Thomas, who got the start, hit Ja’Marr Chase in the face and got flagged for hands tot he face. Kentavius Street had the hit on the QB thanks to a good rush up the middle.

– A lot of missed tackles in this one from San Francisco.

– And now Thomas gets beat deep by Chase, but the ball hit the ground on Chase’s diving attempt. The fact remains the rookie was barbecue chicken on that play.

– The 49ers can’t get off the field on third down. Azeez Al-Shaair tipped a throw that Fred Warner was going to intercept, and it bounced right to Chase for a 12-yard catch on a third-and-3. Really rough bounce for San Francisco that put Cincinnati in the red zone.

– Again the 49ers’ defense holds in the red zone. A 28-yard field goal by the Bengals makes it 10-6, but considering the 49ers should’ve gotten off the field multiple times on that drive that’s not a great result.

– Another deep shot for Garoppolo to Travis Benjamin, but the veteran receiver can’t hold on. It looked like the throw hung up in the air a little too long.

– Another muffed punt. That’s the fifth fumble of the game for the Bengals. This time Trent Sherfield is there to dive on it. Unbelievable swing for San Francisco.

– A taunting penalty on Bell extended the 49ers’ drive and Garoppolo hit Kittle for a 14-yard touchdown. Tons of Cincinnati mistakes are helping the 49ers in a big way. They’re up 17-7 with 18 seconds to go in the half.

End of second quarter: 49ers 17, Bengals 6

Third quarter

– Three consecutive runs for the Bengals coming out of the half and they punted. What a weird sequence. It’s worth wondering if Burrow’s injured pinky is bothering him.

– Third-and-13 and Garoppolo finds Kittle for 15 yards. This offense is so much better when they’re getting the TE involved.

– Nice throw from Garoppolo to Aiyuk on an out, but the receiver can’t get two feet in. That was a dime into a tight window despite the incompletion.

– Yikes. Garoppolo had Juszczyk wide open on a third-and-goal, but missed him and had to try to force a throw in later. They settled for a field goal instead to make it 20-6, 49ers. Feels like they should’ve had a touchdown though. Field goals aren’t going to win this one.

– Another hands to the face penalty on Thomas negates a sack by Bosa. Tough go for the rookie, but that’s just hand placement which is correctible.

– Really nice tackle to save a touchdown by Marcell Harris. Chase got wide open on the edge, but Harris didn’t let him turn the corner and stopped him to bring up a third-and-1. Bengals converted the first down after Kevin Givens got dragged for a couple yards by Samaje Perine. The 49ers defended the play perfectly, Givens just couldn’t come up with the stop.

– Samson Ebukam gets his second sack of the year when Bosa and Arden Key blew up the middle of the offensive line and forced Burrow to scramble. That brought up a 46-yard field goal that was badly missed. It’s still 20-6, 49ers and they have a chance to put this one away with a score.

End of third quarter: 49ers 20, Bengals 6

Fourth quarter

– Brutal. Garoppolo fumbles without any contact and falls on it for a sack. Then on a third-and-11 he takes another sack. Just a maddeningly inconsistent game for him.

– This 49ers secondary is very, very bad. Their defensive front is saving this one so far.

– Really nice play in space by rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga. He got out in the flat against RB Samaje Perine and stopped him for a short gain.

– Embarrassing look for the 49ers. Fourth-and-5, Burrow calmly rolls out and finds Chase in the back of the end zone wide open. 20-13 now and the 49ers offense needs to take over because their defense is fried.

– Garoppolo takes another third-down sack. Abhorrent outing for the 49ers offensive line.

– Huge sack for K’Waun Williams on a third-and-5 to come up with a stop. The 49ers needed that in the worst way.

– Another sack taken by Garoppolo puts the 49ers in third-and-10. The right side of this offensive line is really bad.

– Bosa with a sack on first down after a San Francisco punt. He’s all over the place today and finally has a sack to show for it. Arik Armstead was in there too.

– Burrow is money down the stretch. Thomas and Josh Norman have both gotten beat for long catches.

– Dime to Chase ties the game. Thomas got beat by a double move. This is the NFL’s worst secondary and it’s not close.

– Garoppolo nearly threw a pick-six that would’ve ended this one. Yikes. Flat out dropped by the safety.

– Kittle with a sensational catch with 13 seconds to go to put the 49ers in field goal range.

– Gould pushes the field goal wide right. We’re going to OT.

End of fourth quarter: 49ers 20, Bengals 20

Overtime

– Thomas got hurt making a tackle on a 26-yard catch by Higgins to open the OT period.

– 23 yards for TE CJ Uzomah. Jimmie Ward blitzed and left the middle open. Burrow is cooking.

– Big-time sack by Bosa on a third down. That led to a go-ahead field goal for Cincinnati. It’s 23-20. The 49ers need a touchdown to win it.

– 25-yard dime from Garoppolo to Jauan Jennings on a back shoulder throw. They needed that on a second-and-7.

– Sweet throw to Kittle on a third-and-5 slant to give San Francisco a first down at the Bengals’ 12.

– Wow. Brandon Aiyuk for 12 yards sneaks down the sideline and gets over the pylon for a game-winning touchdown. Unbelievable finish for the 49ers. Garoppolo was nails on the final series.

Final score: 49ers 26, Bengals 23

