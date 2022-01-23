Observations from 49ers come-from-behind win over Packers

The 49ers are going to the NFC championship game!

They knocked off the Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Here are our observations from a wild one in Green Bay.

First quarter

– Wind chill of 0 degrees at opening kick. It’s the fifth-coldest playoff game in Lambeau Field history.

– Davante Adams easily beats Dontae Johnson on Aaron Rodgers’ first throw. The pass rush never got close.

– Early blitz with Jaquiski Tartt. Rodgers was unfazed and drilled an easy throw in to Adams. Johnson is food.

– Too easy for the Packers. 69 yards on 10 plays is capped by an AJ Dillon rushing TD. That makes it 7-0, Green Bay. It’s hard to envision the 49ers getting any stops after that first drive.

– Two runs go nowhere, then a sack and the 49ers will punt. Yikes. Laken Tomlinson got railroaded. This could get out of hand — Green Bay has zero fear of the 49ers passing attack.

– The 49ers can neither stop the run nor the pass and their pass rush isn’t getting close to Rodgers.

– Huge play by Fred Warner. He forced a fumble on Packers TE Marcedes Lewis. Dre Greenlaw recovered. The 49ers need to score on this possession.

– Deebo Samuel put the ball on the ground on his first-down carry, but forward progress was stopped. Brandon Aiyuk put the ball on the ground the next play and it was incomplete. Garoppolo sacked again on third down. Just an atrocious start for San Francisco’s offense.

– The 49ers pass rush finally flusters Rodgers on a third-and-6 thanks to good coverage down the field. Warner is having a great game. He was all over the player Rodgers was looking for.

– Run game going nowhere. This is where having a limited QB hurts. Elijah Mitchell has zero yards on two carries.

– Brutal. George Kittle is wide open and lets the ball bounce off his chest and drops it. That was probably a touchdown.

– Now Jauan Jennings drops one. These are the mistakes San Francisco can’t afford. Three three-and-outs on three drives. They have negative-7 yards.

End of first quarter: Packers 7, 49ers 0

Second quarter

– A sack from Samson Ebukam comes at the perfect time. He got home on a third down to force a punt.

– Another third-down sack. Embarrassing offensive performance. Tom Compton is getting absolutely obliterated.

– The 49ers pass rush has started to heat up. Their defense is the only reason they’re in this game.

– Unbelievable catch by Kittle for the 49ers’ first completion and first down. He hauled it in with one hand on the sideline with two defenders on him. Great throw and grab.

– Awesome play by Garoppolo when the pocket collapsed. He stepped through to run and as he got to the line flipped one to Elijah Mitchell for 16 yards and a first down.

– And there it is. A red zone interception. Just atrocious from Garoppolo. That’s why the 49ers are moving on in the offseason. San Francisco had the ball first-and-goal at the 9 and walk away with no points. Inexcusable error that may be the turning point in this game.

– Now a blown coverage by Jimmie Ward. Aaron Jones got loose for 75 yards. That might be the ball game at this rate. Possible 14-point swing.

– A strip sack by Bosa stops a potential Packers touchdown to end the half.

– WOW. Ward blocks the field goal try to keep Green Bay from scoring. It’s good the 49ers kept them off the board, but this game should be tied.

End of second quarter: Packers 7, 49ers 0

Third quarter

– Deebo Samuel at kick returner to start the second half and he brings the kick to midfield. Huge play.

– The 49ers can’t get out of their own way. A huge run by Elijah Mitchell that would’ve made it first-and-goal inside the 5 was negated by a face mask on Mitchell. It’s 2nd-and-14 now at the 21.

– Now an illegal formation. This is as bad as the 49ers can play. Two trips to the red zone and all they’ve done is go backwards.

– The 49ers have to settle for a field goal. That just isn’t going to cut it. And Samuel is down hurt. Just a disastrous turn after a very good start to the second half. It’s a 29-yard field goal for Gould that makes it 7-3, Green Bay.

– Three-and-out by the 49ers defense thanks to a drop and the pass rush forcing Rodgers to get rid of the ball quickly. They’ve been outstanding since the first drive.

– Garoppolo keeps floating throws to the boundary. Two have nearly been grabbed for what would’ve been pick-6s.

– Another third-down sack by Green Bay. This is as bad as the 49ers OL has looked in a long time.

– The Packers run game is rolling now and they use that to hit Adams deep on play action. A touchdown here at the end of the third quarter may end this one.

End of third quarter: Packers 7, 49ers 3

Fourth quarter

– Back to the quick throws for Green Bay and the 49ers have no answers.

– An enormous play by Arik Armstead to come up with a sack on third-and-goal from the 8. That’ll force a field goal and keep this a one-score game. It’s 10-3, Packers.

– Another floater to the boundary by Garoppolo.

– Compton is getting absolutely worked in pass protection.

– Big completion over the middle to Kittle. He rumbles for 24 yards on third-and-11. This drive needs to end in a touchdown. Nice throw there from the QB.

– 4th-and-1 handoff up the middle goes nowhere. Packers take over on downs. Charlie Woerner got blown up. So did one of the OL on the right side. Just more abysmal play up front.

– Armstead gets home again on third down to force a Green Bay punt. He’s been unbelievable the last few weeks.

– WOW!!! Jordan Willis blocks the punt and Talanoa Hufanga recovers it for a touchdown! UNBELIEVABLE!!! It’s tied at 10. The 49ers special teams comes through!

– A third-and-11 deep shot by the Packers falls incomplete with Johnson and Hufanga in coverage on Adams. Green Bay will punt and the 49ers get it with 3:20 left.

– Third-and-7 handoff to Samuel goes for 9 yards and a first down. Huge play for Samuel. The field goal would still be over 45 yards.

– BANG!!! GOULD DRILLS THE 45-YARD TRY AND THE 49ERS WIN IT!!!!!

Final score: 49ers 13, Packers 10

