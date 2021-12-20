Observations from the 49ers’ blowout win over the Falcons

The 49ers needed to dominate their Week 15 matchup against the Falcons, and they did in a 31-13 blowout victory at Levi’s Stadium.

It wasn’t the best start of the year for San Francisco, but they eventually picked up the pieces and overcame a tough first quarter to extend their seven-point halftime lead and snag their eighth win of the year.

Here are our observations from each quarter of Sunday’s game:

First quarter

– Disaster start. The 49ers had to get through this one with zero turnovers and JaMycal Hasty fumbles the opening kickoff. If San Francisco is going to avoid being upset by this team they can’t hand over any more possessions.

– The 49ers’ defensive front is getting a ton of penetration on Atlanta’s first three tries from the 1-yard-line. This should be a theme throughout the game.

– It’s Jaquiski Tartt with the fourth-down pass breakup against Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts. A dominant effort to start this one for the 49ers’ defense after the turnover.

– It appears Jauan Jennings doesn’t like going over the middle. He short-armed one and let it bounce off his chest on the 49ers’ first offensive possession. He had that issue last week as well.

– Jimmy Garoppolo looked uncomfortable on the first series. His two throws on second and third down were hurried and thrown well short of the sticks. How he settles in is going to determine how the rest of this game goes for San Francisco.

– Atlanta’s receivers just aren’t getting much separation. K’Waun Williams came up with a third-down pass breakup about midway through the first quarter to stop a Falcons drive at the 49ers’ 30. That set up a 48-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo to put Atlanta ahead 3-0.

– More kickoff trouble for Hasty. A short kickoff bounced in front of him and off his chest before rolling out of bounds and setting the 49ers up at their own 9 to start their second drive.

– Break in case of emergency: Garoppolo throws a screen to George Kittle for the tight end’s first catch. He rumbled 25 yards thanks to a nice block from Brandon Aiyuk on the outside.

– Deebo Samuel is unbelievable. He took a toss that was stacked up for a loss, made one cut, slipped another tackle and churned ahead for three yards to bring up a third-and-1 that the 49ers converted on a Garoppolo sneak.

– Lots of play action on the 49ers’ second series, but they stall out in the red zone. Garoppolo faced some pressure on that drive and specifically on third down it looked like there was a miscommunication on a blitz pickup. A Robbie Gould field goal tied the game at 3-3.

– Falcons QB Matt Ryan had to bail on a screen pass because DJ Jones blew up the play in the middle. He’s a force.

– Ouch. A third-and-7 turns into a third-and-2 thanks to a 12-men penalty on the 49ers. Atlanta converted to close the quarter. Not a great one for San Francisco.

End of first quarter: 49ers 3, Falcons 3

Second quarter

– Arden Key’s fifth sack of the season ends the Falcons’ series. He lined up inside and ran a stunt that didn’t develop particularly well, but coverage was good enough down the field that Ryan had to hold the football. Nick Bosa was in the vicinity as well.

– Big catch-and-run by Aiyuk for 36 yards after a false start. It looked like the 49ers were setting up a swing pass to the flat and Garoppolo fired it to his receiver on a slant instead. Nice play all around.

– Trickery from Kyle Shanahan. A throw back to Deebo Samuel and he tried to find Aiyuk for a touchdown. His throw hit the defender in the back though.

– An impressive nine-play, 82-yard drive is capped off by Kyle Juszczyk’s first rushing touchdown of the season. Sweet design on the touchdown run and a really nice drive all around. It’s 10-3, 49ers.

– Fred Warner is everywhere.

– Key’s second sack of the day is waved off for roughing the passer. Tough call there, but he landed with his body weight on the QB which is a flag every time.

– Ambry Thomas is flagged for holding and still got beat by Russell Gage for a touchdown. Tough look for the rookie. It’s tied at 10.

– Samuel’s first target of the game goes for 30 yards. It looked like Aiyuk might be open for a deep shot, but the right throw was to Samuel who was wide open across the middle.

– Jauan Jennings should see his role continue increasing. He’s really good after the catch and the 49ers don’t take advantage of it very often.

– There’s the customary Samuel rushing touchdown. He scores from 10 yards out after a nice run by Jennings after a short catch. Samuel is up to seven rushing touchdowns this season, and this one wasn’t fancy. Just a straight up stretch run to the left. It’s 17-10, 49ers.

End of second quarter: 49ers 17, Falcons 10

Third quarter

– Tough start to the second half for the special teams with the Falcons getting a return out to the 40. However, a first-down sack by Samson Ebukam put them behind the sticks. San Francisco’s pass rush needs to continue dominating this second half.

– And there it is. Nick Bosa’s first sack of the game is a strip sack and Fred Warner recovered it. That’s 15.0 sacks for Bosa, and the forced fumble is huge as well. Great work by the defensive front. The pocket collapsed on Ryan almost immediately.

– Garoppolo mishandled the snap immediately after the fumble. Wilson recovered, but that’s a mistake San Francisco can’t have.

– Samuel just hit a Falcons defender so hard the defender’s chin strap came off.

– Jeff Wilson Jr. is in for a touchdown after the 21-yard reception by Samuel. A 5-yard rushing score for the RB gives San Francisco a 24-10 lead. Complimentary football there is how the 49ers can make a real run.

– The Falcons are eating Ambry Thomas alive. Ryan is just throwing passes up his way and it’s working.

– Another deep shot. This one to Olamide Zaccheaus who beat Josh Norman. This 49ers secondary is a huge problem.

– Arden Key is having a monster game. He blew up Ryan on a third-and-goal try from the 4. Atlanta settled for a 22-yard field goaal to make it 24-13.

– The 49ers just ran a play with Samuel in the backfield and Jeff Wilson Jr. coming across in jet motion and crossing in front of Garoppolo right as the hand off was coming. The handoff went to Samuel, but that’s a nightmare for a defense to figure out.

– George Kittle needs to step out of bounds sometimes. He takes so many unnecessary hits.

– Aiyuk is having a whale of a day as run blocker.

– A JaMycal Hasty carry just went for 13 yards in case anyone wants to know how the Falcons’ defensive front is doing.

– Nice throw from Garoppolo to Jennings goes for a five-yard touchdown. That was a nice delivery on an out route and a good job by Jennings to get his route inside the goal line. A 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive put the 49ers up 31-13.

End of third quarter: 49ers 31, Falcons 13

Fourth quarter

– The 49ers punted after just getting behind Wilson and letting him run to keep the clock rolling. However, the Falcons showed why that’s dangerous on their first play after the punt. Ryan tossed one up to rookie TE Kyle Pitts who dusted Thomas for 49 yards to put the Falcons in the red zone with 12:13 left to go. This game is not over and the 49ers are going to need to throw it when their offense gets back on the field.

– Unbelievable. Another fourth-and-1 inside the 10 and the Falcons don’t convert. Jimmie Ward got out to stack up RB Cordarrelle Patterson for a loss. The 49ers offense takes over. Their defense has been tremendous.

– First-down throw intended for Jennings is incomplete. Second throw into traffic he’s short-armed. He’s good, but he has to learn to not look up field early. That led to a three-and-out. Yikes.

– The 49ers’ coverage units are abysmal. They allowed a 60-yard punt by Mitch Wishnowsky that would’ve pushed the Falcons fairly deep into their own territory was returned out past midfield. They’ve struggled on kickoffs too.

– Another stand by the 49ers’ defense inside the 5. That’s the third time the Falcons have gotten inside the 49ers’ 10 three times and walked away with zero points.

– A dominant overall performance from San Francisco.

Final score: 49ers 31, Falcons 13

