Observations from a 49ers blowout over the Giants

That was about as dominant as it gets. The 49ers didn’t look nearly as injured as they actually were on their way to a 36-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Here are our observations from throughout the contest:

– Brandon Aiyuk takes a jet sweep on the first play of the game. It doesn’t go far, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kyle Shanahan do some trickery to try and get the Giants’ eyes looking the wrong way.

– Third-and-6 on the 49ers’ first series and Nick Mullens hits Trent Taylor for 20 yards. That’s Taylor’s longest catch of the year.

– Another jet sweep to Aiyuk goes for nine yards. Expect more of that from the rookie as the season progresses.

– Another third-down conversion. Nick Mullens plows ahead for a couple yards on third-and-1.

– Mullens’ third-and-5 throw intended for Kendrick Bourne gets knocked down. That was a dangerous toss into coverage. 49ers settle for a 52-yard field goal and Robbie Gould drills it. 49ers 3, Giants 0

– Javon Kinlaw blows up the Giants’ first offensive play. He meets running back Wayne Gallman in the backfield for no gain.

– Third-and-8 for the Giants and the 49ers put in Ziggy Ansah and Dion Jordan. They also bring a blitz, but Daniel Jones hits Golden Tate for 18 yards.

– Turnover! The Giants try a toss to tight end Evan Engram who drops the pitch. Dion Jordan dives on the loose ball for San Francisco and the 49ers take over at the Giants’ 42-yard line.

– Mullens nearly throws an interception on a tipped ball, but the QB got to the ball and knocked it to the ground before linebacker Lorenzo Carter could haul it in. Nice job by Mullens there.

– Good blitz pickup from Jerick McKinnon on a third-and-10 blitz. Mullens hit Reed for 12 and a first down.

– A Mohamed Sanu sighting! He takes a throw on third-and-9 and picks up 9 to give San Francisco a first-and-goal at the 5.

– Good pass breakup by Giants CB Isaac Yiadom to knock a throw intended for Aiyuk away.

– A touchdown pass to McKinnon is nullified by an illegal hands to the face penalty on Daniel Brunskill. It was a really nice play by Mullens to roll out and fire a throw in to McKinnon.

– Brutal. Jordan Reed can’t make a catch in the back of the end zone and twists his ankle on the play. He appeared to be in significant pain. Trainers took him to the locker room. That would be a catastrophic loss for the 49ers’ offense.

– Gould’s second field goal of the day is good. This one is 32 yards. 49ers 6, Giants 0

– END OF 1ST QUARTER: 49ers 6, Giants 0

– Oh that’s not good. Emmanuel Moseley gets whacked by Jaquiski Tartt on a run by Daniel Jones. He exits and the 49ers’ cornerbacks are Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

– Kerry Hyder gets pressure off the edge and forces a throw away. Then he gets a tackle on the next play to bring up a third-and-long. Hyder’s done a really nice job, and the 49ers need him to be even better with all their injury issues.

– Hyder again on the third-and-7. Ansah was also coming down off the edge and helped force an overthrow by Jones. Really good work by the defensive front there. Giants kicker Graham Gano hits a 52-yard field goal. 49ers 6, Giants 3

– Dante Pettis is returning kicks with McKinnon shouldering more work in the run game.

– The TV broadcast shows Reed on the sideline. That’s great news for the 49ers’ offense.

– Kendrick Bourne is having a heck of a time generating separation from CB James Bradberry.

– Reed is back. A third-and-7 throw goes through his hands, and then Gould misses a 55-yard field goal. The throw to Reed was a touch high, but it looked like he had a shot to bring it down.

– Johnson has good coverage on Darius Slayton, but Jones makes a perfect back shoulder throw for a 23-yard pickup.

– Now Johnson is flagged for holding on a blitz by the 49ers that forces a throw away. Yikes. And two plays later Johnson gets his hand in for a pass breakup to bring up a third-and-9. That’s a nice job by the reserve corner.

– Kinlaw comes up with a tipped throw on third-and-9. That’s a huge stop for the 49ers’ defense after the missed field goal set up the Giants in great field position. Gano drills a 42-yard field goal. 49ers 6, Giants 6

– Mullens is doing a nice job so far. He’s thrown a couple into traffic, but now he’s hit Bourne a couple times for first downs. The offensive line is doing a nice job.

